Street Fighter 6 Marisa complete combo guide - BnB, Drive, Punish Counters, and more

Marisa is one of Street Fighter 6’s newest characters. A Grecian combatant, she is tall, muscular, and mighty. She has intense charged hits to take advantage of, on top of exceptional reach. She’s a massive character and easily one of the best picks now that SF6 has finally launched. A power-type character, she’s pretty easy to use and has definite advantages in the mid-range.

Most of her special attack inputs are also relatively easy to pull off. Marisa’s also packing several excellent Command Normals and easy BnB/Target Combos. If you’re looking for someone new to try in Street Fighter 6, why not Marisa?

Note: This guide is still a work in progress. As more combos for this character are shared, we will add them to her list.

Marisa combos to try in Street Fighter 6

1) Basic/BnB Combos to use in SF6

j.HK > Back.HP > QCB.HP + Forward.LP > QCF.HP

A solid beginner/intermediate combo, this powerful warrior easily combos off of a jumping Heavy Kick. You follow with her back+HP and a pair of specials, and you've dealt impressive damage with just these few inputs.

st.MP xx st.MP xx QCB.PP xx Forward.MP, df.HP xx df.HP

Courtesy of IGN, here are a pair of useful BnB combos. BnB (Bread and butter) combos are the combos you will have to rely on the most when playing a particular Street Fighter 6 character. It would help if you practiced these motions the most, outside of basic character fundamentals. Marisa requires a lot of cancels, as shown by the "xx" inputs.

st.MP xx st.MP xx QCB.PP xx f.MP > df.HP xx df.HP

Another powerful BnB in Street Fighter 6, it does significant damage, provided you practiced canceling. The two Standing Medium Punch cancels are pretty standard for her. Then you mix in the QCF, cancel that into down+forward HP, and then another of the same, and you've beaten away at a good amount of someone's health bar.

2) Simple Marisa combos in the Modern Control scheme

j.HP > Back+HP > Back+Special Forward+Any.Attack

WillKing brings a beneficial, simple combo to light using the Modern Controls. With something as basic as a jumping heavy punch, you can pummel your opponent into dust. It's short but takes a healthy chunk of your opponent's life bar.

3) Drive Meter/Drive Impact combos

Coming soon.

4) Whiff Punish, Punish Counter, and Counter-Hit Combos

Punish Counter: s.HP (Can charge) > s.MP s.MP DR > back+HP > s.MP s.MP DR > back+HP > QCB.HP forward.HP > QCF.HP > QCF.QCF.LK

Courtesy of Daryus P, this punish counter-only combo in Street Fighter 6 can be quickly done and delivers overwhelming damage. The inputs are simple and repeated, followed by a few special attacks.

After you hit the QCB.HP and forward.HP in this Street Fighter 6 combo, as the bouncing opponent starts to rise, you hit the QCF.HP to land another shot. You finish up with her level 3 super.

5) Classic Control Corner Combos

Coming soon.

Many players are still figuring out the most ideal combos for Marisa in Street Fighter 6. As more of those come to light, we will update our guide to keep players in the know.

