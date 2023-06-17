Street Fighter 6 JP complete combo guide - BnB, Drive, Punish Counters, and more

JP is one of the new characters in Street Fighter 6, and he brings a unique, tricky gameplay style with him. A member of the Shadaloo organization, he serves as M. Bison's accountant. Don't let that fool you into thinking he's not incredibly powerful. Also known as Johan Petrovic, he has a near full-screen command grab and several abilities covering a wide assortment of ranges. While he may not be so great in Modern, there's certainly a possibility of him working there.

This JP Street Fighter 6 combo guide is a work in progress. As more techniques and combos come to light for this character, we will revisit the article and update it with more fun, flashy combos for you to use in your matches.

JP combo guide for Street Fighter 6

1) Basic/BnB combos for JP in Street Fighter 6

c.LK > c.LP > c.LP xx Level 1 Super

These combos come courtesy of MIR at VesperArcade. This simple combo for JP in Street Fighter 6 allows players to confirm into super. As long as the first crouching Light Kick hits, you can link a few more crouching normals into a Level 1 super attack. It's simple but effective.

c.MP > LP XX QCF.LP

It will be common in SF6 to link from crouching attacks. Here, you use crouching Medium Punch into standing Light Punch and immediately cancel into the powerful Psycho Staff Swing. JP might be complicated, but he is a powerful World Warrior.

Forward+HK XX QCF.MK XX Level 3 Super

It's not too hard to confirm into JP's Level 3 Super in Street Fighter 6. You won't get caught out if you can block some of these strings early. Once the forward Heavy Kick hits, you cancel into the Fireball and cancel again into the Level 3 Super.

2) Easy Modern combos for JP in Street Fighter 6

j.Heavy > Down.Heavy > Neutral.Special [EX] > Down.Special

OneStep also offered some combos you can use for this challenging character as you explore SF6. These are also usable with Modern control settings. It's easy enough to link the Down Heavy into Neutral Special into another Down Special. While that's fun, you can also start it with a jump Heavy, which is a powerful normal for this character.

Heavy > Heavy > QCF.Medium+Heavy, QCF.Medium+Heavy > Down.Special > Forward.Special+Heavy

JP is one of the more complicated characters in this game. Even with that said, you can do plenty of combos with him in Street Fighter 6 if you spend time on him. Hidden Juice Village ASAP Dream offered a few combos for the Shadaloo accountant. You link a pair of heavies into two EX specials, into the EX super, for tons of damage.

3) Drive Impact/Drive Rush combos for JP in Street Fighter 6

DI > Forward+HK XX QCF.MP > Level 1 Super

While using Drive Impact in the corner, JP can do some fairly easy, punishing setups for damage. This character's Forward Heavy Kick is a knock-up so that you can cancel that into a Fireball and a nice, simple Level 1 Super.

DI > Forward+HK XX QCF.KK > DD.LP > QCF.LP

This combo starts with Forward Heavy, canceled into a Fireball - EX this time. From here, you go into the Ground Spike and a Psycho Staff Swing. It's reliable damage and isn't a hard combo to pull off for this character.

DR c.HP XX QCF.HP > QCF.MK > DD.HP

Honestly, this combo made me think of Jin Kisaragi in BlazBlue - at least using his specials to juggle people. From the Drive Rush crouching Heavy, you cancel into a Staff Swing. Then the Fireball, and the Ground Spike, effectively juggling your opponent with special attacks. This is a great combo to consider when learning Instant Drive Rush.

4) Punish Hit, Whiff Punish, and Counter-Hit combos for JP

c.LP PC > Back+MP-MP XX QCF.MP

You first need to perform a crouching light Punish Counter and then take advantage of this character's back Medium into another Medium. Cancel into a fireball for a solid punish combo. It doesn't take too much work. By now, you've probably done a fair amount of canceling into other moves.

MK/c.MP PC XX QCF.PP > DD.MP+HP > DD HP

This Punish Counter can be performed either wither standing Medium or the crouching Medium, whichever you prefer. A simple punish into EX Cane Swing, EX Ground Spike, and a second ground spike ends this brutal juggle chain for JP.

HP PC xx QCB.LP+HP > MK xx QCF.MP > J.MK > HP xx DD MP

This is a more complicated combo. From the Heavy Punch punish, you cancel that into the EX Trap. Then you use Medium Kick to cancel another cane swing. Thanks to the trap, it will push the enemy into your jumping Medium Kick. One more cancel shows up, Heavy Punch into a ground spike.

This combo guide is, as always, a work in progress. If you would like to contribute, feel free to reach out on Twitter with a video and notation, and we will add it to JP's collection of combos.

