How to easily counter JP in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 introduces several new characters that offer a breath of fresh air into the long-running fighting game franchise. One of the new characters debuting in the latest installment is its main antagonist, JP, who commands respect due to his regal aura and formidable fighting abilities. He is capable of inflicting damage from a distance through far-reaching regular attacks with his cane and various projectile-based attacks.

He also has a teleport ability that lets him easily move around the virtual fighting arena. If you struggle to fight against JP in Street Fighter 6, here is a guide.

Getting to know JP in Street Fighter 6

JP's combat style can be identified as a zoner in fighting games. For the uninitiated, zoners are characters who rely on creating distance between themselves and their enemies while slowly chipping away at their health by poking with long-range attacks. Zoners are at their best when they can reduce the pace of a fight, allowing them to wear down their opponent's defense.

JP has several long-range projectile attacks that can catch an enemy off guard. One of these emerges from the ground to snatch his enemies, leaving them confounded.

At mid-range, he uses his cane to stop foes in their tracks. He also has a few special moves that can send an opponent flying, maintaining that crucial distance.

To counter JP, you need to speed up the pace of the fight and get close to him as quickly as possible. Control the pace right at the beginning, and do not let him create space. Take advantage of Street Fighter 6's Drive mechanics and use your Drive Rush to get close to him when he tries to create distance.

Push the offensive and use quick-hitting moves, rushing him at every opportunity. Be decisive in your attacks, and mix up your moves to avoid becoming predictable. Of course, it is vital to choose the right character to execute a fast-paced battle plan.

The right character to counter JP in Street Fighter 6

The right character to counter JP are the ones that prioritize speed. Slow-moving fighters like Zangief will struggle against him.

Fresh-faced Kimberly or fan favorites Blanka, Juri, and Cammy move swiftly and can close distances in the blink of an eye. They have maneuvers that let them quickly launch forward, which can be followed up with various combos that hit hard and fast.

Their offensive prowess allows them to quicken the pace and control the fight up close, taking away JP's advantages and preventing him from utilizing his strengths.

Test your skill against this character in Street Fighter 6, now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

