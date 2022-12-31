"Stupid to say" - Asmongold responds to backlash after comparing Andrew Tate's arrest to that of Martin Luther King Jr.

OTK co-owner Zack "Asmongold" is usually considered to be among the most mature and judicious within the streaming community. However, in a recent stream, the Twitch streamer incited a lot of debate after inadvertently comparing controversial internet personality Andrew Tate's arrest to that of the late American activist Martin Luther King Jr.

Reacting to Andrew's arrest, Zack went on to state that the government often "frames" individuals. He stated:

"The government frames people all the time! Like, if we've seen anything out of like, anything of the leaks, from, you know, the way they tried to, you know, f**k with Martin Luther King (Jr.), and people like that."

Following the backlash, the streamer went on to retract his statement and confessed that it was:

"Stupid to say"

Asmongold confesses his fault for using Martin Luther King Jr.'s arrest as an example in the Andrew Tate saga

Andrew Tate, along with three others, including his brother Tristan, were taken into police custody yesterday for further investigations regarding the group's alleged involvement in s*xual assault and human trafficking.

It was one of the biggest episodes of the year, with multiple streamers including xQc, Adin Ross, and Ludwig sharing their views on it. Asmongold, however, appeared to have made a lapse in judgment after comparing Andrew Tate's penalty to that of Martin Luther King Jr., the iconic civil rights activist.

(Timestamp: 01:57:03)

Reflecting on his comments, the OTK member said:

"There were a lot of people who were not happy that I compared the Andrew Tate thing, I used like an example of the government framing somebody like MLK, right, Martin Luther King, and I used that example and I said that the chances of the government framing him were like 50%. Both of these two things were stupid to say and they're not true."

He stated that despite having a stubborn approach to admitting mistakes, he had no choice but to concede. He concluded:

"I was f**king stupid, I shouldn't have said it. That's all there is to it."

Fans give their take on Asmongold's recent statements

Andrew Tate has been among the most debated names within the streaming community, especially after his recent arrest. Asmongold's comments naturally incited a lot of discussion and backlash. Many took to the LSF post to surmise that OTK may have directed him to track back on his initial statements. Here are some of the reactions:

The Tate brothers have now been released from custody. Further updates, however, are expected to follow. To read more about the story, click here.

