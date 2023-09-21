Suda51 and Swery collaboration game Hotel Barcelona gets new gameplay at Tokyo Game Show 2023

While the Tokyo Game Show 2023 livestream has had some interesting reveals, Hotel Barcelona is one that may have gone under many players' radar. This project, which was announced a few years ago, is an upcoming 2.5D action game inspired by American slasher films. The gameplay showcased at the Xbox segment at TGS depicts a fast-paced hack & slash game that should excite fans of the genre.

Ahead of its launch on both consoles and mobile platforms, here are some details that should pique fans' interest.

Hotel Barcelona combines 2D horror action with rogue-lite-inspired death-loop mechanics

Players control the protagonist through the titular setting of Hotel Barcelona, where serial killers around the United States gather for a mass killing game. The game will feature seven worlds to battle through as players come across various weapons, power-ups, and more to help defeat enemies.

These include primary melee weapons and secondary equipment like firearms and consumables. Getting used to the varied equipment selection is important, as there are challenging boss fights that will test the players' dexterity. Throw in a countdown timer across levels, and it will certainly be a project that appeals to speedrunners like past games such as Dead Cells.

But there is more to it. While Swey and Suda have claimed the core of Hotel Barcelona is a death-loop game where players restart upon death, they wish to provide fans with a distinct experience. This resulted in the Slasher Phantom mechanic, where a copy of the character from the past run will aid players during their next session with the abilities and gear that they possessed.

The star of the show, however, is the aesthetics. Hotel Barcelona is inspired by horror movies of the 80s and 90s, such as Kubrick's The Shining movie adaptation of author Stephen King's acclaimed novel. This influence can be seen in every facet of its visuals, from level design and gore to the terrifying, larger-than-life bosses.

With visionaries like Swery of Deadly Premonition fame and No More Heroes' Suda51 at the helm, Hotel Barcelona is bound to be a unique experience. However, this also means it will appeal to a relatively niche gamer audience, which is what the duo games have always appealed to.

Developed by indie studio White Owls, the game will be released on multiple platforms, including PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. Players can expect the game to become available in 2024.