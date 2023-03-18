5 most-followed speedrunners on Twitch

Although speedrunners and their time-defying "runs" have gained immense popularity in recent years, the practice has existed for a long time. In the days of yore, when arcade gaming used to rule the industry, the end goal in a video game was to achieve the highest score possible. In the 90s, another gaming trend began making the rounds, starting out as a casual challenge amongst friends.

The concept of speedrunning is quite simple, as it involves completing a video game in the shortest possible time. This rivals the previous end goal of merely trying to get the highest possible score that was popular for a decade. The art of speedrunning comes with its own set of rules and practices to use glitches and exploits to set the fastest time possible.

Speedrunning has come quite far from its humble origins and now attracts thousands of gamers across the world who try to beat classic titles like Super Mario Bros. to more modern releases such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Identifying some of the most followed speedrunners on Twitch

5) cheese

Allan Alvarez, more commonly known by his online alias "cheese", is a Trinidadian-Spanish speedrunner who's well-known for his Super Mario 64 speedrunning records. The CLG-sponsored content creator initially started out playing Activision's Call of Duty before exclusively settling on speedruns.

Alvarez achieved his first-ever world record (former) in the 70-star category on January 24, 2018, when he completed Nintendo's iconic platform game in 47 minutes and 34 seconds. cheese currently boasts an impressive count of 164K followers on Twitch, where he speedruns Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Odyssey, Celeste, and Super Mario.

4) Zfg1

The next entry on this list is none other than the American streamer and speedrunner ZeldaFreakGlitcha. The 28-year-old content creator can regularly be found speedrunning The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Twitch, with his channel having more than 205K followers. Most notably, Zfg was the first person to ever use the "Ganondoor" exploit to set a record in OoT under any completion percentage, something that other popular speedrunners would mimic later on.

Zfg is a stalwart within the Zelda OoT community as he was the first person to complete Ocarina of Time in less than four hours. Furthermore, he's currently the record holder in the 100% SRM, which he completed in 3 hours, 0 minutes, and 39 seconds.

3) Witwix

Tom "Witherford Wixorian" aka Witwix made a name for himself as a speedrunner and a Twitch streamer thanks to the indie game I Wanna Be Boshy. Despite only speedrunning one game, Tom has grown to become quite a popular variety streamer, as seen by his immense collection of video game titles.

Witwix has amassed over 335K followers on Twitch, where he regularly streams I Wanna Be Boshy, Diablo 3, and Mario Kart. He was most recently seen streaming Hitman: World of Assassination on the purple platform.

2) Trihex

Probably the most famous speedrunner to ever exist, based on the fact that he has been immortalized in the form of a Twitch emote, Mychal "Trihex" Jefferson is a professional gamer, speedrunning extraordinaire, and Twitch streamer. Besides being the man behind TriHard, one of the most frequently used Twitch emotes, Trihex first rose to prominence thanks to his stellar runs in a number of titles from the Super Mario and Yoshi franchise.

Trihex entered the upper echelons of the speedrunning community after he managed to complete a 100% run of Yoshi’s Island in under three hours, a game that many within the community deem too difficult and demanding to speedrun.

As of now, Mychal boasts over 430K followers on Twitch where he can be found streaming a number of different games.

1) ClintStevens

The final entry on this list and the most followed speedrunner on Twitch at the moment is American Twitch streamer and full-time speedrunner, Clint Stevens. The 29-year-old specializes in speedrunning Nintendo 64 games, including ones from the Zelda franchise, with some of his most notable runs being recorded on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

ClintStevens currently has over 551K followers on Twitch, where he can be found regularly streaming Mario 64, Pizza Tower, Genshin Impact, and many other games when he isn't focused on speedrunning.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes