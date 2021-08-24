xQc comments on the state of the Twitch fan community right now

On a recent stream, Felix ''xQc'' Lengyel, one of the biggest Twitch celebrities right now, spoke about the disgusting trend of harassing streamers and influencers.

For some reason, the Twitch fan community has kept indulging in swatting or otherwise harassing streamers and influencers. Stalking celebrities is old news now, considering someone actually tried to set Twitch streamer Amouranth's house on fire.

Disagreeing with what a streamer or an influencer stands for is one thing, but harassing them and making it difficult for them to carry on their lives is on another level.

Twitch star xQc recently spoke at length about this rather "odd" trend in the Twitch fan community. The streamer has experienced this firsthand since he was repeatedly swatted by his fans. Things got out of hand, ultimately forcing him to shift to another address.

Fans might also remember the time when someone fired at Dr. Disrespect's house. Apparently, the community just does not seem to stop enjoying this cruel "prank".

Other examples include two of the most popular streamers right now, Pokimane and Valkyrae, who were also stalked and harassed for a long time. Twitch streamer Trihex recently faced a horrifying racist hate raid on his stream. As it turns out, the examples are endless.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a sad reality, but it’s just very odd": xQc on the disturbing trends the Twitch community comes up with

Although the problem has been in the community for quite a while now, xQc believes that it has peaked in recent years. He agreeably went on to call this trend "really odd", while discussing its severity:

"I don’t know what it is about right now, but a bunch of creators, if not all top creators, are all getting swatted and s--t. Somebody tried to burn down Amouranth’s house. Somebody broke into my house. Like, what the f--- is happening?"

He adds that it doesn't really matter why fans do this and that it should just stop. It unveils something really sick in the mind of whoever feels like harassing a fellow human for having different views.

