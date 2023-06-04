Summer Game Fest 2023 hype trailer shows Valeria, teases a Modern Warfare 3 showcase in the event

Geoff Keighley is set to host another Summer Game Fest this year, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 believed to be a part of the event. The digital meeting will comprise of teasers and trailers of titles that are speculated to be released in 2023 and early next year. There is a high chance that the upcoming Call of Duty entry will be included since the 2022 Summer Game Fest was where Modern Warfare 2 (2022) was revealed.

Moreover, Activision is one of the 40+ partners of the event, so it will not be an unexpected outcome if a title from the FPS franchise is showcased this year as well. As per various leaks, Modern Warfare 3 is set to be the subsequent title that will continue the story of Task Force 141 and their antagonist, Makarov.

Is Call of Duty 2023 "Modern Warfare 3?"

Several rumors are floating around social media that suggest Modern Warfare 3 will be the next Call of Duty game, a direct sequel to the latest title. Previously, the publishers had planned to not release a new game in 2023 and let Modern Warfare 2 have a two-year cycle, which would be the first in the franchise's history.

It has been speculated that Sledgehammer Games is developing the upcoming title. Moreover, a new core map for Warzone 2, "Las Almas," is also rumored to be in the works. It is likely that the two Call of Duty games will merge for the battle royale title, as previously seen with Warzone 1, and share weapons, vehicles, skins, mechanics, and more.

When will Modern Warfare 3 release?

According to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, the next Call of Duty game will have its first beta weekend for the PlayStation 4 and 5 starting on October 6, 2023. The next beta weekend will be held between October 12 to 16 and will support all platforms, including Xbox consoles and PC.

Players who pre-order the game on any platform will get Campaign Early Access on November 2. The full release is speculated to take place on November 10, 2023. However, it is important that readers take this information with a pinch of salt as nothing has been officially announced, and publishers can change plans at any moment.

Call of Duty fans can follow the Summer Game Fest, which is scheduled to start on June 6, at noon PT/3 pm ET/9 pm CEST. The event will be livestreamed from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on official YouTube and Twitch channels called "thegameawards."

