Summit1g hilariously kills teammate with a grenade in PUBG

Jaryd "Summit1g" shared a comical moment with his teammates while playing PUBG on the live stream. The 35-year-old American streamer was seen hopping into the new map introduced in the game Deston with 3 of his friends and fellow streamers - DougisRaw, Chad and anythiNG.

When Doug was knocked out, one of his teammates rushed to revive him. Thinking that he had a smoke in his hand, Jaryd mistakenly threw a grenade in the duo's direction, knocking out anythiNG and killing Doug.

Summit1g throws a grenade instead of smoke while a teammate is down

The Colorado native was involved in a hilarious accidental moment while playing on PUBG's new map. The new map, Deston, is set in a metropolis swamped by a major hurricane, resulting in a combination of lush nature and large cities in certain regions.

The map also boasts of having the tallest skyscraper in PUBG history. It is presently only available on PC. PUBG will release its new map on console devices on July 21.

While trying to take cover from enemy fire, Summit1g's teammate DougisRaw was knocked out in the stream. Seeing his teammate in a vulnerable position, the 35-year-old Twitch streamer decided to throw a smoke grenade to cover the area.

However, the content creator did not realize that the weapon in his hand was changed from a smoke grenade to a regular grenade. Just before getting killed, his teammate cried out:

"Was that a nade?"

In addition to killing Doug, he has also knocked out anythiNG in the process. The entire sequence was embarrassing for Jaryd as he went silent out of a lack of explanation for the incident. However, he promptly revived his teammate with the correct tool for the second time before getting killed moments later in the game.

Fans react the entire comical mishap from Summit1g

The entire event was clipped and shared over social media due to its humorous nature. It was also shared on the extremely popular subreddit, r/LivestreamFail, which received many comments from viewers regarding Jaryd's funny mistake.

These users tried to explain what had happened:

These fans were excited to see the new map:

The new PUBG map has been well received by most streamers thus far. The game was made free for users earlier this year, which has resulted in many users trying it back.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far