Sykkuno doesn't "hold back" and slaps Valkyrae's hand during a charity livestream

Popular YouTube streamers Thomas "Sykkuno" and Rachell "Valkyrae" shared a comical moment on stream as the former left the latter red-handed, quite literally.

Variety streamer Leslie "Fuslie" held a charity stream with her friends on December 18. At one point during the livestream, she spun the wheel of challenges and tasked Syk with giving Rae a slap on her hands.

The former initially made a modest attempt, but upon being urged to put in actual effort, he gave Rachell a proper smack.

Sykkuno asked not to "hold back" prior to striking Valkyrae on her hands

Leslie was accompanied by the likes of Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Miyoung "Kkatamina," and Yvonne "yvonnie" for her charity stream. All proceeds from the stream went directly to The Hunger Project, a non-profit organization with the goal of eradicating world hunger.

The content creators used wheels to determine challenges for each other during the livestream. Around the one-hour-and-seventeen-minute mark, Sykkuno was chosen to perform one such challenge, which was termed as a "spicy slap" on the wheel. Hilariously, Valkyrae, his "infernal twin," was declared the recipient of the strike after her name popped up in a secondary wheel spin.

(Timestamp: 01:17:42)

Extending her arm, Rachell volunteered to partake in the challenge. However, Sykkuno's first attempt was quite meek. Noticing that he had taken much of the venom out of his slap, the 100 Thieves co-owner urged him to strike hard. Valkyrae exclaimed:

"No! Do it harder...People are paying for this."

The rest of the "Roomies" chimed in saying:

"Don't hold back."

After being persuaded by the group to hit hard and firm, Sykkuno went ahead and smacked the outer side of Rae's arms, making a whipping sound for viewers to hear. This prompted amused reactions from everyone on-stream. Reacting to the slap, Leslie exclaimed:

"Oh my god! That was so hard!"

For those wondering, Valkyrae was fine in just a few seconds. Sykkuno even requested that she smack his hand in return, but she refused. Instead, she brought her visibly red hands closer to the camera for the viewers.

The group then swiftly moved on to the next challenges.

Fans share their reaction to the slap

The hand-smack clip was shared on the popular livestream subreddit r/LivestreamFail, and it unsurprisingly garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

The charity stream went on for a total of two-and-a-half hours and managed to raise over $16.1K. Leslie also revealed that she will continue streams dedicated to charities for the rest of the week.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes