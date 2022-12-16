“Very flattering” - Pokimane reveals Sykkuno checking up on her, fans share wholesome reactions

Popular Moroccan-Canadian Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" took to her latest live broadcast to reveal that out of all her streamer friends, Thomas "Sykkuno" is the most interactive one.

Imane revealed that due to her recent sporadic streaming schedule, she's been unable to spend quality time with her streamer friends. The primary reason came down to the fact that these friends keep themselves busy with streaming. However, Imane stated that Sykkuno was one of the few people who went out of their way to check up on her.

Describing Sykkuno's kind gestures, she said:

“Very surprising but very flattering”

"I have just found it so sweet" - Pokimane expresses gratitude for Sykkuno's friendly gestures

As stated earlier, Pokimane is not as active on Twitch as she used to be. She revealed that she prefers to have a healthy sleep schedule, preventing her from streaming for too long. Additionally, she said that having more free time paved the way for self-care.

Unfortunately, this did come with one drawback, as Imane stated:

"I've noticed that the less I stream and less I game, unfortunately, the less I hang out with some of my streamer/gamer friends. That's just how life is cause you know, they fill so much of their time with that (streaming), so, right? Very normal."

(Timestamp: 00:24:25)

Going into detail about what Sykkuno did, she continued:

"However, one of the people that have kept up with me the most, that has been very surprising and but very flattering, is Sykkuno. Sykkuno will respond to the most random Instagram story of mine with like a fire emoji, or he'll be like, 'feel better,' or just say some random thing."

Expressing her surprise, she stated:

"Out of, like, all of my streamer friends, Sykkuno has been one of the ones that I did not expect to reach out as much as he does, which I have just found so sweet. Cause you ain't gotta do that. He's not asking so we could stream together or do something. He's like, 'wassup?'"

"My man" - Fans share their reactions to Pokimane's account of Sykkuno

Numerous fans shared reactions to Pokimane's revelatory account. Many took to the comments section to praise Sykkuno's actions and concern for his friend. Here are some of the notable reactions that were shared:

Fans share their thoughts on Imane's latest livestream (Image via Streamer Moments YouTube)

Both Pokimane and Sykkuno are close friends and have streamed together multiple times in the past. Unlike Imane, Sykkuno streams almost daily, with over 2.89 million subscribers on YouTube.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes