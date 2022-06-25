"I don't think so" - Sykkuno responds to fans asking him if he's going to Japan with OfflineTV members

Thomas "Sykkuno" recently took to his stream to reveal that he does not have any plans to visit Japan with Valkyrae and OfflineTV members, much to the disappointment of his viewers.

Rae and OTV members have planned to visit Japan. This was first revealed earlier this week by the group's co-founder William "Scarra." In a later stream, Rae even revealed that one unspecified content creator would also be tagging along with their group to the land of the rising sun. Fans speculated that the unnamed person might be the 31-year-old streamer.

Sykkuno denies claims of going to Japan

Upon being asked by his fans whether he would be visiting Japan with Rae and the rest of the troops, the 31-year-old streamer from Las Vegas disclosed that he doesn't plan to, nor did he ever talk about his intentions to go to Japan. The American streamer was heard saying:

"Are you (Sykkuno) going to Japan? I don't think so."

After fans reacted in surprise in his chat, he added:

"When on earth did I ever say I was? I felt kinda weird about that because randomly, people are like, 'You are going to Japan, right?' And I was like, 'No, I never once said that or even hinted at it.' So I absolutely have no idea where that came from. Uh, I don't know..."

One chat user interjected by saying that Rae had hinted that he would be joining them, to which the 31-year-old said:

"I don't think she said that, and if she did, she's probably wrong 'cause I never said that to anybody or even planned on it, uh, but I'm pretty sure she didn't say that."

He doubled down on this point by stating Rae would've known if he had any intentions of going.

Internet doesn't believe his comments about not going to Japan

Although Valkyrae did hint at another influencer joining them on their trip, Sykkuno swiftly denied those claims. Fans were upset about this. Although some also believed that he might be putting up an act or trolling his audience to conceal his plans. Here's what the viewers had to say:

The majority of viewers feel that Sykkuno might be bluffing or trolling. (Image via YouTube)

Fans were naturally excited when Sykkuno and Disguised Toast joked about the trip on a recent stream of GeoGuessr. The 31-year-old presently streams on YouTube on a regular basis and has over 2 million subscribers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far