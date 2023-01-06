Sykkuno reveals how he managed to get 1,000,000 Pokimane channel points

During a livestream on January 5, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" revealed that he had one million points on Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane's" channel.

The streamer also explained how he amassed such a large number of points. He said he bet on the Moroccan-Canadian personality's Fortnite games and successfully predicted all the correct outcomes.

"Did a lot of bets on her channel points, and I just won every single time" - Sykkuno on how he got one million Pokimane channel points

The discussion began at the six-hour mark of Sykkuno's livestream when he asked Christina "TinaKitten" if she hosted Valorant game predictions on her channel. He also mentioned losing all of his points on Noah's "Foolish Gamers" channel, saying:

"Tina, do you do predictions on your Valo games? You don't have to, but I have lost all of my Foolish channel points because of those. So... yeah, that's really awkward."

Foolish Gamers giggled hearing this. The YouTube Gaming star then boasted that he had a million Pokimane channel points:

"I probably shouldn't bring this up but I have a million Pokimane channel points. Yeah, but we all know it's not from watching her stream because she only streams like four hours a month."

Timestamp: 06:22:50

TinaKitten and Foolish Gamers were left stunned. The Las Vegas native explained how he got one million points, claiming that he won every bet during a Fortnite stream on Pokimane's channel:

"So I literally just, I think we were playing like, she played Fortnite for a day. Did a lot of bets on her channel points, and I just won every single time. But now I have a million Pokimane channel points. Yep!"

The former Twitch streamer went on to say that he was the "biggest Pokimane supporter":

"You could even say I'm the biggest Pokimane supporter. Yeah, I'm going to use them on something."

Fans react to the streamer talking about Pokimane channel points

Fans in the YouTube Gaming chat had a wide range of responses to this revelation. While one viewer claimed that Sykkuno was "flexing," another said they had two million points on the streamer's channel before he switched platforms.

Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the top chat replay reacting to the streamer talking about Pokimane channel points (Image via Sykkuno/YouTube)

Sykkuno is one of the most prominent variety gamers in the streaming industry. He started his livestreaming career on Twitch in 2018 and transitioned to YouTube Gaming in 2022. He currently has over 2.8 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform.

