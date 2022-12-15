Sykkuno surprises fans by revealing his most-watched Twitch streamer of 2022

On December 14, YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" got together with his friends to try out a newly launched raid in World of Warcraft called the Vault of the Incarnates.

Before playing the MMORPG, the streamer spent some time interacting with his audience and took the opportunity to reveal his most-watched Twitch streamer of 2022.

After asking fans to guess who the Twitch personality was, Sykkuno revealed that the prominent VTuber Ironmouse was the streamer that he watched most in 2022.

"Number one was the actual shocker for me" - Sykkuno talks about Twitch Recap 2022 and reveals his most-watched streamers of the year

At the nine-minute mark of his December 14 broadcast, a viewer stated that Sykkuno was his most-watched streamer, according to Twitch Recap 2022. The latter expressed surprise, saying:

"Oh yeah! I saw a bunch of people saying, I was on their; or the people who were tweeting, actually. A ton of people were saying like, I was their Twitch Recap, I don't know what you would call it. But I was shocked I was there, guys. I've been gone for, I think we left in May. So we were gone for a majority of the year."

A few moments later, the Las Vegas native mentioned reviewing his Twitch Recap and asked fans to guess who his most-watched streamer was.

Viewers began to speculate that popular content creators such as Felix "xQc," Rachell "Valkyrae," Miyoung, and Leslie "Fuslie" might be Thomas' top-viewed streamers.

When Sykkuno realized that his audience couldn't guess it right, he stated:

"Okay, one of them was (Disguised) Toast and it's because... when he did that thing, where he streamed all of the Naruto, I watched all of it. Because watching Naruto with chat was really funny. So, Toast was one of the top ones, because when he was doing that whole anime streaming arc, I was watching him along the whole time!"

Timestamp: 00:09:40

The 31-year-old went on to say that this year's top streamer for him was an "actual shocker:"

"And then number one, guys. Number one was the actual shocker for me. But I don't know if I should even say it."

At the 16:45 mark, Sykkuno finally revealed which streamer he watched the most, stating that it was Ironmouse:

"Oh guys, my number one most-watched was (Iron)Mouse apparently. I didn't even realize. I think... I watched her streams sometimes. But I didn't expect that. I must've fallen asleep, or something, and left it on. I'm just kidding. I don't know. But apparently, there were also some of my top used emotes, surprisingly! Didn't expect that!"

The conversation continued with the former Twitch streamer adding:

"But yeah, when I feel like I saw it, I didn't realize how much I watched her. Okay, so X and Toast, I expected. Buddha and Mouse, I didn't expect. I was like, 'Oh? That was surprising.'"

Fans react to the streamer's Twitch Recap 2022

The YouTube comments section featured numerous fan reactions, with many viewers claiming that Sykkuno was their most-watched streamer in 2022. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan comments:

Twitch Recap is an annual statistical summary that features information about the year's most-watched streamers. It also showcases the number of channel points earned, the number of messages posted, and the most frequently used Twitch emoticons.

