With the year coming to a close, the Twitch recap feature is finally here. Like the popular Spotify Wrapped, the Amazon-owned company has released its annual recap feature, allowing viewers to look at individual stats and channel numbers from 2022. They have also released community-wide numbers, giving us an insight into how the purple platform performed last year.

Twitch recap includes a vast array of metrics to summarize 2022, emphasizing hours watched, categories watched, channel points earned, and chat messages sent. It also lists their most used emotes and the top channels they interacted with.

Find yours twitch.tv/recaps/annual To every streamer, viewer, chatter, lurker, artist, gamer, vtuber, speedrunner, and everyone in between…GGWP.Thanks for bringing us all together, all year longFind yours To every streamer, viewer, chatter, lurker, artist, gamer, vtuber, speedrunner, and everyone in between…GGWP.Thanks for bringing us all together, all year long 💜Find yours 👉 twitch.tv/recaps/annual https://t.co/ZHdN6xXUoc

This time, the recap is not an email sent by the platform but a link that can be accessed from anywhere as long as you are logged into your Twitch account from that device. That said, the emails have been sent to all users, but as mentioned before, it's just an embedded link.

To access your Twitch recap, click on this link. Simply log into your account to see if it's not done already.

Twitch Recap takes over the internet as streamers and users share their year in review over social media

Social media sites have been doing the year in review for some time now, and people do love to see what they were up to last year. Like Spotify Wrapped, which summarizes the user's song and artist preferences, the streaming app's recap is somewhat similar.

The short clip shared by Twitch on Twitter showcases a variety of things that ruled the streaming world in 2022. Featuring games such as Elden Ring and Call of Duty Warzone to IRL streamers doing crazy shenanigans in public, and of course, Kai Cenat crossing the 100,000 subscriber mark.

Share everything you did together with We laughed (a lot). We gamed (even more). We copypasta’d (an acceptable amount).Your 2022 Twitch Recap drops tomorrow.Share everything you did together with #TwitchRecap We laughed (a lot). We gamed (even more). We copypasta’d (an acceptable amount).Your 2022 Twitch Recap drops tomorrow.Share everything you did together with #TwitchRecap. https://t.co/x4Koxy5kx4

According to the community Twitch Recap, users on the purple platform saw a whopping 21 billion hours of watched content, with 788 million hours of streamable content uploaded with a million unique tags. While creators such as Myth, LilyPichu, and FaZe Swagg left for exclusive deals with YouTube Gaming, Twitch added 11 million new streamers to their fold.

They also revealed the top watched categories of the year, with Just Chatting being the clear winner and games such as Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, and League of Legends all vying for second place.

Twitch @Twitch Surprising? Tell us what you wish cracked the Top 5. Surprising? Tell us what you wish cracked the Top 5. https://t.co/wlbnEnWFZi

As soon as the feature was rolled out, social media sites were filled with users and popular streamers sharing their streamer stats. Here are a few big creators showing off how much they streamed:

Timmy @iiTzTimmy Thank you all for the amazing memories and accomplishments🥳 This year has been crazy but next one is the oneThank you all for the amazing memories and accomplishments🥳 This year has been crazy but next one is the one ❤️ Thank you all for the amazing memories and accomplishments🥳 https://t.co/kXOVfLad2E

#TwitchRecap 2022Thank you all so much for letting me do what I do! 2022Thank you all so much for letting me do what I do!#TwitchRecap https://t.co/q1QdfEG8Ob

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse #TwitchRecap What a year 2022 has been 🥹🥹🥹 Thank you my precious family What a year 2022 has been 🥹🥹🥹 Thank you my precious family 💖💖💖 #TwitchRecap https://t.co/EqQ1yyOHka

(also holy shit I can't believe 373k ccv thank you guys so much for supporting the ) Only more to come in 2023(also holy shit I can't believe 373k ccv thank you guys so much for supporting the @StreamerAwards hoping I can come close to matching that next year. Only more to come in 2023 👿(also holy shit I can't believe 373k ccv thank you guys so much for supporting the @StreamerAwards hoping I can come close to matching that next year.💜) https://t.co/6VE3KKR682

Streamers such as Forsen and HasanAbi shared their recaps on stream.

Fans also shared their Twitch Recap, sometimes showcasing some very impressive numbers:

#TwitchRecap I swear I have a life @xQc keep doing what you do! <3 love your content as always! I swear I have a life 😆 @xQc keep doing what you do! <3 love your content as always! #TwitchRecap https://t.co/gef2VleSJa

rose!🌹 @cadavruwu corpse’s twitch recap real and true corpse’s twitch recap real and true https://t.co/mZEfm2bkab

#TwitchRecap What does your twitch recap look like?Wonho's abs made it into my top emotes despite it being added so late LMAO What does your twitch recap look like? 👀Wonho's abs made it into my top emotes despite it being added so late LMAO#TwitchRecap https://t.co/wu05SROO27

caitmas 🎄 | twitchcon fic 📌 #2059 @caitlincries_ If I thought my Spotify wrapped would expose me as mentally ill I was not ready for my twitch recap If I thought my Spotify wrapped would expose me as mentally ill I was not ready for my twitch recap https://t.co/3sr9va4v2b

Twitch is constantly rolling out updates to its platform to better its services. But that doesn't mean everyone is happy. Read how Trainwreckstv publicly called out the company for allegedly not caring about the creators and his controversial move to Kick right here.

