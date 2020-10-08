Sylvester Stallone's iconic John Rambo is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, alongside Mileena and Rain

"I'm your worst nightmare"

Fans of Sylvester Stallone's iconic Rambo franchise will instantly recognise the aforementioned quote, which along with several other one-liners has achieved cult status over the years.

Now, fans of Rambo can gear up to play as the titular character in Mortal Kombat: Aftermath, which is all set to add Sylvester Stallone's Rambo as a DLC character. Mortal Kombat is also expected to receive an Ultimate edition, scheduled to arrive on the 17th of November and is touted as the definitive, all-in one Mortal Kombat experience.

Rambo is coming to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, alongside Mileena and Rain. https://t.co/w01MUEenLF pic.twitter.com/ETHsfCz7s0 — IGN (@IGN) October 8, 2020

Alongside the official reveal, an exclusive trailer has also been revealed in which the familiar bandana wearing , machine-gun wielding war veteran can be seen making a surprise appearance alongside Mortal Kombat favourites, Rain and Mileena.

Sylvester Stallone and Rambo to feature in Mortal Kombat

Advertisement

What comes as an added bonus for fans of Rambo is the fact that the character will be voiced by legendary action-hero, Sylvester Stallone himself, who famously portrayed John Rambo in the popular movie franchise.

Alongside Rambo, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate has also revealed Rain and Mileena as new characters coming to the game. Rain has been provided with a brand new weapon- the Katar and his classic moves have been reimagined.

While Mileena now has razor sharp claws and a new style- the Kahnum Mileena, where she gets her own Shao Kahn style helmet.

Rain, Rambo and Mileena in the Mortal Kombat Ultimate trailer (Image Credits: IGN/ YouTube)

According to the official Playstation blog, the biggest reveal is of course that of Rambo, who has become a global action icon since the release of the 'First Blood' movie back in 1982.

Mortal Kombat 11 will also receive an Ultimate edition which is set to arrive on November 17, to the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, with free upgrades for existing owners.

Image Credits: blog.playstation.com

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will comprise the following: the base game, the Aftermath expansion, and Kombat Packs 1 & 2. It will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia.

"Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is PlayStation 5 Upgrade Available, delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. "

Advertisement

In addition, there will also be Krossplay support which will enable PS4 and PS5 players to fight it out against one another.

Moreover, those who pre-order Mortal Kombat Ultimate or Kombat Pack 2, will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pac which features three new character skin variants, including “Dark Web” Noob Saibot, “HCF” (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang and “Blood Moon” Skarlet.

Rambo, Terminator and RoboCop in one game? #MajorWin.