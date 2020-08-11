Cars are the newest addition to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3 and everyone is still figuring how best to utilize their strengths. Of course, the biggest advantages to driving a Car is getting around the map quicker and having a bit of protection from enemy gunfire. However, there might be some more ways to make the most of out your experience in a vehicle. Streamer and YouTuber Ali "SypherPK" Hassan may have found some of those ways.

In a recent YouTube video, SypherPK details various tricks about the Cars that Epic Games doesn't tell you. Below, you can watch the video in its entirety.

SypherPK's Car tricks in Fortnite

The popular Twitch streamer goes over several things you can use in order to get ahead in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3. The first of these is explaining the statistics of the Cars, which is fairly important if you have a choice in which vehicle to pick. According to SypherPK, the Whiplash isn't a very strong off-road driver. In fact, the Mudflap 18-wheel truck goes 2x faster than the Whiplash when not driving on concrete.

While not a surprise, this is good information to keep in the back of your mind if you're trying to evade an enemy or get to the safe zone a little faster. The next trick, however, is much more useful in-game. For those that don't know, you can actually use Crash Pads to give your vehicle a little boost in the air. So if you see a pad on your path, make sure to hit it dead on and you'll be sent flying through the air for a short time. Although, you can't do the same with Launch Pads, as that would be a little too powerful.

Lastly, SypherPK goes over a nifty little trick with the pickup truck. In the current build of Fortnite, you can hide underneath the truck if you drive up a hill, get out of the truck, go back down the hill, and let it go over you. To make this tactic work, you must have the truck go back down the hill.

Image via Epic Games

All in all, the more you know about the Cars in Fortnite the better your chances are for survival. By using SypherPK's tricks, you should be able to outwit your opponents and earn that victory royale easier.