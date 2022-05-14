T1 vs DetonatioN FocusMe League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Day 6: Head-to-Head, livestream details, and more

The second game on Day 6 of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 is set to be carried out between T1 and DetonatioN FocusMe. This match may end up being a one-sided affair for the former, but the Japan-against-Korea rivalry is something that makes it interesting to watch.

Amongst minor regional teams, DetonatioN FocusMe is one of the most explosive ones. The botlane of the Japanese champions is quite good and can go toe-to-toe against Keria and Gumayusi.

While it might seem like a far-fetched dream, if DetonatioN FocusMe manages to pull off an upset, then the fight for second place in Group A will open up quite a lot.

Preview of T1 vs DetonatioN FocusMe at League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022

Predictions

DetonatioN FocusMe is arguably the strongest team in the Japanese League of Legends scene. The talent and quality of players that exist within this team is extremely good.

In fact, it was highly expected that this team will be taking over the second spot and demolishing everyone other than T1. Unfortunately, that is not how things have panned out as of now.

DetonatioN FocusMe currently sits in the third position with 1 win and 2 losses at League of Legends MSI 2022. The team has faced T1 only once. Thus, there is a lot of work that needs to be done in the second-half of the round robin stage for Group A.

T1, on the other hand, has not only been dominant but brutal as well. As of now, it is very clear that the Korean juggernauts have toyed with their opponents and the group stage is merely a warmup for Faker and company.

However, it is also important to mention that the picks by this team have also showcased a massive versatility that T1's players currently have. Their performances have been so great that many believe that this team can pick any five champions at random and make it work one way or the other.

It is clearly a sign of dominance, which is what makes T1 so scary. Apart from that, T1's early game is extremely clean and the team does not give breathing space to opponents with consistent dives and pressure in all three lanes.

Thus, even if the match-up turns out to be interesting, T1 should be able to pick up the win regardless of the situation.

Head-to-Head

T1 has faced DetonatioN FocusMe a total of three times, and the former came out as victors in all three of those encounters.

Previous Results

The previous match for both these teams was against each other at League of Legends MSI 2022 where T1 came out on top in the end.

MSI 2022 roster

T1

Top- Zeus

Jungler-Oner

Mid-Faker

Bottom-Gumayusi

Support-Keria

DetonatioN FocusMe

Top-Evi

Jungler-Steal

Mid-Yaharong

Bottom-Yutapon

Support-Harp

Livestream Details

T1 vs DetonatioN FocusMe will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games and lol esports website at 12:30 PM IST/12:00 AM PT/8:00 AM BST on May 15, 2022.

Edited by Mayank Shete