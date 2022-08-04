Tactics Ogre: Reborn officially confirmed for 2022 - Release date, platforms and more

Back in April, a trademark for "Tactics Ogre: Reborn" was spotted by keen-eyed netizens. Square Enix's Ogre Battle series is one of their more nichie IPs, so to see proof that it is making a comeback over a decade later was a dream come true for fans. Square Enix has now confirmed the rumors by officially acknowledging the existence of Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

A time when men answered to power alone.

Ruled by steel. Steeped in darkness.

Sing of an age called Xytegenia.



is Reborn on PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on November 11th.



Pre-order now: sqex.link/TOR

It is indeed a remake of the 2010 PSP game Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which itself was a remake of the Super Famicom game of the same name. The title is set to come out later this year. The publisher also revealed further details, which were also iterated in a PS Deals leak last month.

Revisit the cult-classic strategy RPG with Tactics Ogre: Reborn

: Reborn releases on PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on November 11th.



Pre-order the digital version to receive the Digital Mini Soundtrack which includes 3 in-game music tracks: sqex.link/TOR

For one, the game is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. It seems like Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players will be missing out on this one.

The game, however, is said to feature updated design, fully-voiced cutscenes, improved graphics, and sound. Once again, all of this falls in line with the leak. Here is everything that was detailed earlier:

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a tactical role-playing game depicting the struggle for control of the Valerian Isles.

Non-linear narrative: Your choices affect how the story unfolds and even how it ends, with a game system that allows for multiple paths through the game and multiple endings. The story takes place through the eyes of a young man named Denam. The decisions he makes will alter the fate of those around him and shift the course of Valeria's history.

Your choices affect how the story unfolds and even how it ends, with a game system that allows for multiple paths through the game and multiple endings. The story takes place through the eyes of a young man named Denam. The decisions he makes will alter the fate of those around him and shift the course of Valeria's history. Overhauled AI: Fight pitched tactical battles on three-dimensional battlefields. The completely revamped AI enables enemies to adapt their tactics to the situation, providing a battle system that always keeps you thinking and never grows old.

Fight pitched tactical battles on three-dimensional battlefields. The completely revamped AI enables enemies to adapt their tactics to the situation, providing a battle system that always keeps you thinking and never grows old. Improved RPG mechanics: The class-wide level management system used in Tactics Ogre (2010) has changed to a unit-by-unit level system. Craft your way through endless combinations of classes, equipment, skills, and magic.

The class-wide level management system used in Tactics Ogre (2010) has changed to a unit-by-unit level system. Craft your way through endless combinations of classes, equipment, skills, and magic. Quality-of-life improvements: Enjoy numerous playability improvements, such as a quicker pace of battle, auto-save, and a complete overhaul to the controls and UI to make it easier to get into the game than ever before.

Enjoy numerous playability improvements, such as a quicker pace of battle, auto-save, and a complete overhaul to the controls and UI to make it easier to get into the game than ever before. Faithful to its roots: The unparalleled details of the characters and backgrounds from the original Tactics Ogre (1995) have been painstakingly recreated in high definition.

The unparalleled details of the characters and backgrounds from the original Tactics Ogre (1995) have been painstakingly recreated in high definition. Enhanced visuals and audio: The cutscenes are fully voiced in English and Japanese, and all of the music has been re-recorded with live performances! The voices bring new life to the complex motivations of the characters that make up the factions and shifting political alliances of this epic story.

The cutscenes are fully voiced in English and Japanese, and all of the music has been re-recorded with live performances! The voices bring new life to the complex motivations of the characters that make up the factions and shifting political alliances of this epic story. Narrative rewind feature: When you advance far enough in the game, you'll unlock the World Tarot, enabling you to travel back in the story with the power of your forces intact; an incredibly useful feature in a game where your choices have such a huge impact on how the story unfolds. If you wonder what a different choice would have led to, now you can find out!

When you advance far enough in the game, you'll unlock the World Tarot, enabling you to travel back in the story with the power of your forces intact; an incredibly useful feature in a game where your choices have such a huge impact on how the story unfolds. If you wonder what a different choice would have led to, now you can find out! Combat rewind feature: Traveling back isn't limited to the story; the Chariot Tarot lets you rewind up to a certain number of moves during battle. In a game of tactical battles where a single mistake can mean the difference between victory and defeat, you can play without worrying that you'll back yourself into a corner.

Traveling back isn't limited to the story; the Chariot Tarot lets you rewind up to a certain number of moves during battle. In a game of tactical battles where a single mistake can mean the difference between victory and defeat, you can play without worrying that you'll back yourself into a corner. Endgame content features the 100-level Palace of the Dead.

New fans can expect to engage in mature storylines, personable characters and challenging grid-driven, turn-based fights. Are you looking forward to Tactics Ogre: Reborn?

