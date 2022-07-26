Rumored Square Enix RPG "Tactics Ogre: Reborn" leaks online: Release details, platforms, and more

Japanese publisher Square Enix trademarked the name "Tactics Ogre: Reborn" a few months ago, and new leaks about the title have just surfaced online. The freshly leaked details seemingly confirm the existence of the unannounced entry in the underrated Ogre Batte series of turn-based strategy RPGs.

Spotted on PS Deals, the store page for the PlayStation versions of the game seems to be up at the time of writing. It describes in detail everything this rendition will bring to the table. This also includes a potential release date of November 11, 2022. Here's everything known about the title so far.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is an enhanced version of the 2010 PlayStation Portable remake

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is based on the PSP tactical RPG game Tactics Ore: Let Us Cling Together, which was released in 2010. It was a remake of the Super Famicom game of the same name that was released in 1995. The new release will boast updated visuals, better audio, and improved game design. New screenshots of the remaster have also been leaked on social media.

The game's features have been described as:

A tactical role-playing game depicting the struggle for control of the Valerian Isles.

Non-linear narrative: Your choices affect how the story unfolds and even how it ends, with a game system that allows for multiple paths through the game and multiple endings. The story takes place through the eyes of a young man named Denam. The decisions he makes will alter the fate of those around him and shift the course of Valeria's history.

Your choices affect how the story unfolds and even how it ends, with a game system that allows for multiple paths through the game and multiple endings. The story takes place through the eyes of a young man named Denam. The decisions he makes will alter the fate of those around him and shift the course of Valeria's history. Overhauled AI: Fight pitched tactical battles on three-dimensional battlefields. The completely revamped AI enables enemies to adapt their tactics to the situation, providing a battle system that always keeps you thinking and never grows old.

Fight pitched tactical battles on three-dimensional battlefields. The completely revamped AI enables enemies to adapt their tactics to the situation, providing a battle system that always keeps you thinking and never grows old. Improved RPG mechanics: The class-wide level management system used in Tactics Ogre (2010) has changed to a unit-by-unit level system. Theorycraft your way through endless combinations of classes, equipment, skills, and magic.

The class-wide level management system used in Tactics Ogre (2010) has changed to a unit-by-unit level system. Theorycraft your way through endless combinations of classes, equipment, skills, and magic. Quality-of-life improvements: Enjoy numerous playability improvements, such as a quicker pace of battle, auto-save, and a complete overhaul to the controls and UI to make it easier to get into the game than ever.

Enjoy numerous playability improvements, such as a quicker pace of battle, auto-save, and a complete overhaul to the controls and UI to make it easier to get into the game than ever. Faithful to its roots: The unparalleled details of the characters and backgrounds from the original Tactics Ogre (1995) have been painstakingly recreated in high definition.

The unparalleled details of the characters and backgrounds from the original Tactics Ogre (1995) have been painstakingly recreated in high definition. Enhanced visuals and audio: The cutscenes are fully voiced in English and Japanese, and all of the music has been re-recorded with live performances! The voices bring new life to the complex motivations of the characters that make up the factions and shifting political alliances of this epic story.

The cutscenes are fully voiced in English and Japanese, and all of the music has been re-recorded with live performances! The voices bring new life to the complex motivations of the characters that make up the factions and shifting political alliances of this epic story. Narrative rewind feature: When you advance far enough in the game, you'll unlock the World Tarot, enabling you to travel back in the story with the power of your forces intact; an incredibly useful feature in a game where your choices have such a huge impact on how the story unfolds. If you wonder what a different choice would have led to, now you can find out!

When you advance far enough in the game, you'll unlock the World Tarot, enabling you to travel back in the story with the power of your forces intact; an incredibly useful feature in a game where your choices have such a huge impact on how the story unfolds. If you wonder what a different choice would have led to, now you can find out! Combat rewind feature: Traveling back isn't limited to the story; the Chariot Tarot lets you rewind up to a certain number of moves during battle. In a game of tactical battles where a single mistake can mean the difference between victory and defeat, you can play without worrying that you'll back yourself into a corner.

Traveling back isn't limited to the story; the Chariot Tarot lets you rewind up to a certain number of moves during battle. In a game of tactical battles where a single mistake can mean the difference between victory and defeat, you can play without worrying that you'll back yourself into a corner. Enjoy a wealth of endgame content, such as the 100-level Palace of the Dead.

Leaks suggest that many changes have been made to improve the experience for both newcomers and longtime fans. It also seems that PlayStation 4 owners of Tactics Ogre: Reborn can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 digital version at no extra cost.

However, this offer is not valid for the discless version of the PlayStation 5 as the game seems to require disc-based authentication every time. If this remains the case upon release, it will be quite the hassle for PlayStation 4 disc users on PlayStation 5.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn will likely make its way to all modern platforms, much like recent remasters from the publisher. Besides the already confirmed PlayStation systems, the title is expected to arrive on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch as well.

