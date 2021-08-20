Takagaki Ayahi to voice Aloy in Genshin Impact 

Genshin Impact revealed the free five-star character Aloy in their 2.1 livestream on August 20, 2021.

Aloy was initially teased by Mihoyo around a month earlier on July 22 on their social media accounts. Aloy is supposed to be a free five-star character that will be available to all users across multiple platforms.

In case players are not aware, Aloy is the primary protagonist from the blockbuster game Horizon Zero Dawn. In Genshin Impact, she is going to be a cryo five-star bow user and that means people have already started comparing her to Ganyu.

However, in the live stream they also revealed the Japanese voice actor for Aloy which is going to be Takagaki Ayahi.

The Japanese voice actor for Aloy in Genshin Impact is Takagaki Ayahi

Takagaki Ayahi is super famous amongst anime watchers as she has been a part of several of them. While several Genshin players also watch anime, many might not be aware of the various shows she has been involved in. Amongst the numerous characters she has voiced, the biggest of them are Itori from Tokyo Ghoul and Tokyo Ghoul: Re, Mizukawa Minori from Inazuma Eleven and Shirley from Fate/Zero Season 2.

Apart from that, she has also given voice to Rion Yamashiro from Chihayafuru 2, Lisbeth from Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale and Daina Kurogami from Beyblade Burst. However, her C.V. does not end here as she has also been involved in games like Sword Art Online, Horizon Zero Dawn (JP) and Fire Emblem.

Therefore, since she has already voiced Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn, it makes sense that Mihoyo wants to bring her for Genshin Impact as well. This is bound to give players a feel for the character and make the Genshin version of Aloy feel even more special. It is no surprise that a wide range of Genshin Impact players love to play in the Japanese language. Therefore, this is definitely going to be a treat for many within the community.

Genshin Impact 2.1 is set to be released on September 1 and anyone at Adventure Rank 20 or above will get to Aloy when they log into the game. However, she will only be available on PS4 and PS5 for the time being.

