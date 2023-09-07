"Take him to jail" - Controversial Kick streamer JohnnySomali blasting gunshot TTS while being confronted by Japanese police leaves netizens enraged

Kick streamer JohnnySomali has found himself in the spotlight yet again following another controversy. The streamer, who has been living in Japan for several months, previously faced criticism for his behavior towards the local Japanese community, which many have deemed disrespectful. His most recent incident involves a Japanese police officer, during which the streamer played gunshot sounds through his TTS (Text-To-Speech) message on Kick.

In fact, the streamer was seen causing a disturbance in the streets, and ended up encountering a group of police officers who confronted him. Seeing the entire commotion, one r/LivestreamFail member reacted:

"Take him to Jail... Japanese jails don't f**k around..."

"Harassing random Japanese people" - Fans disgruntled as JohnnySomali continues to terrorize locals

JohnnySomali is undoubtedly one of the most controversial Kick streamers, particularly noteworthy for his extended stay in Japan. However, his streams have frequently featured actions that many find disrespectful. One notable instance includes his mockery of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki incidents in front of local residents.

In a relatively recent stream in August, he was seen shouting "Unit 731," referring to a wartime research unit in Imperial Japan, as a means of showing disrespect to the locals.

Just yesterday (September 6), JohnnySomali once again landed in hot water when he and his friends encountered a group of police officers. At that moment, JohnnySomali was holding a bottle of liquor in his hands. Following the confrontation, he proceeded to make threats towards the police officers and went so far as to accuse them of racial bias.

Furthermore, he verbally abused a bystander, calling her "b*tch," and adamantly refused to cooperate with the police when they asked him to stop recording and asked him to show his identification.

To make matters worse, he urged his viewers to send him TTS messages so that they could be played through his device's loudspeakers. A viewer then sent him a TTS that was an audio recording of a gunshot while the streamer was still conversing with the police.

The clip was shared on the popular subreddit r/Livestreamfail, which garnered numerous critical comments targeted at the streamer's behavior. Here are some notable ones:

Kick has consistently been a subject of intense debate due to its lack of moderation and the frequent instances of streamers engaging in disrespectful behavior, including homophobia and transphobia.