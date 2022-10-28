English YouTuber and co-founder of The Sidemen Tobi "TBJZL" has been invited to train with English Football League Two club Crawley Town FC, and will be joined by his two brothers, Manny and Jed, for a training session on November 1.

WAGMI United, the company that owns Crawley Town, has recently partnered with The Sidemen. The club sent scouts to watch The Sidemen charity football match against a team of YouTube All-Stars. Tobi's performance in the charity match appears to have impressed the scouts enough to warrant a closer look.

Should the training session go well, TBJZL and his brothers could potentially make the roster for Crawley Town's FA Cup match against Accrington Stanley on November 5. If that were to happen, it would most likely be as a reserve on the bench. Regardless, it gives the YouTuber an exciting opportunity at making his professional football debut.

TBJZL invited to train with Crawley Town F.C.

In The Sidemen charity match versus YouTube All-Stars, Tobi was one of the standout performers in the 8-7 victory. His performance caught the attention of scouts representing EFL League Two side Crawley Town, who have invited the YouTuber to join the team for a training session on November 1.

Tobi will be joined by his brothers Manny and Jed Brown, who have their own football experience, competing in the Woolwich and Eltham Sunday Football Alliance. Although Tobi has the largest number of YouTube subscribers in the family with close to 5 million on his main channel, Manny has a substantial following in his own right with just over 2 million subs.

TBJZL's invitation to train with the club isn't the first time that Crawley Town has brought a celebrity into the fold – it had previously included The Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright to the team in 2021. In what is a promising sign for Tobi, Wright made his professional debut in an FA Cup match against Leeds United and stuck around with the team for five months afterwards.

While some may see this as another publicity stunt by the club, whose ownership proudly proclaims itself to be "the internet's team" on its official website, the invitation could seriously result in Tobi making the roster. Although he and his brothers are being brought in on a trial basis, they would still be eligible to compete on the pitch in official FA Cup matches, including the upcoming November 5 match against Accrington Stanley.

Crawley Town co-chairman Preston Johnson stated on the team's website that it is "highly unlikely" TBJZL or his brothers will make it onto the pitch against Accrington Stanley, but the brothers at least have their foot in the door. If they do impress in their November 1 training session, anything is possible.

