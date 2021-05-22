Team Chaos disqualified from Free Fire City Open for violating rules

A few days back, Garena disqualified popular esports organization Total Gaming Esports from the Free Fire City Open 2021 (FFCO 2021) because their players participated in the Open Online Qualifiers (FFC Mode) multiple times.

After an in-depth verification process for the qualified teams, officials have found that four players of Team Chaos: SCARY, TECHKK, LIKHI, and ARSALAN, also participated in the Free Fire City Open Online qualifiers multiple times with different teams. These players were part of TEAM_CHAOS: (ID: 3005208410) and TEAM_CHAOS^ (ID: 3004844748).

This is a serious breach of Rule 4.1.2 of the FFCO Rulebook, which states:

"Each player must only be a registered member of one team. Players found to have played on multiple accounts and multiple teams will be disqualified."

Following the rulebook, Garena has disqualified all four players and their respective teams from the tournament.

Team Chaos qualified from the Wildcard region, and after their disqualification, their wildcard team slot will be awarded to the next eligible team as per Garena's official post.

Team Chaos is one of India's most popular and successful Free Fire sides, and their biggest achievement is a first runners-up position at the Free Fire India Championship 2021. As a result, they qualified for the Free Fire World Series Play-ins, with Techkk awarded the MVP title for being the highest fragger.

Team Chaos also secured fifth place at the FFIC 2020, fourth spot at the Qualcomm Free Fire Open 2021, and sixth position in the recently concluded Free Fire Tri-Series.

A total of eleven qualified teams have been disqualified from the FFCO 2021.

Disqualified teams from the Free Fire City Open 2021

PVS GAMING (Banned player in the team) Pvs Gaming (Banned player in the team) NO_MERCY… (Banned player in the team) TGB—ARMY (Banned player in the team) Unstoppable???? (Banned player in the team) X-factor (Banned player in the team) FOMZYvai (Multiple signups) TG-Delhi. (Multiple signups) LVL-AMATERASU (Failure to verify account ownership) TEAM_CHAOS: (Multiple signups ) TEAM_CHAOS^ ( Multiple signups)