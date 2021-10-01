Team RRQ bid farewell to their PUBG Mobile Thailand division

In a recent shocking development in the world of Thai PUBG Mobile esports, Team RRQ, aka Rex Regum Qeon, a well renowned esports organization in the Southeast Asia region, bid farewell to their Thai roster. The announcement was made on various Team RRQ's social media platforms with the organization wishing all the players the best for their future endeavors.

Team RRQ PUBG Mobile Thailand roster:

1) 9Noizz

2) RUSH9

3) Xyza

4) NongBeam

5) JustDoIt

The organization stated that the major decision was made after lengthy considerations and discussions. RRQ expressed that there were various reasons behind this decision, the major one being the team's performance in recent tournaments. The Thai division of RRQ had been struggling to find its footing for quite a while now. The roster had average placings in Season 3 and Season 4 of PMPL: Thailand. The team finished 8th and 14th in League Stage and Finals of the third season of PMPL: Thailand respectively, while in the recently concluded PMPL: Thailand Season 4, the team finished 12th in both stages.

Earlier at the start of this year, RRQ bid farewell to their original lineup RRQ Athena, which included veteran PUBG Mobile players D2E, Earnny, Senior, and Beer11. The players later joined numerous other esports organizations. G9 joined Buriram United for PMPL Season 4.

Post the departure of those players, RR signed a new roster in the month of March, but the team seemed to have lost its touch as the new roster failed to fill the shoes of the legendary previous lineup, failing to climb through the esports roadmap this year.

Other than their performance, Team RRQ also said that they released the lineup due to a PUBG Mobile esports regulation of having more than one team from a single organization. It should be noted that Team RRQ also fields a PUBG Mobile roster in Indonesia, their country of origin. The Indonesian roster dubbed RRQ RYU has had some success recently winning the PMPL: Indonesia League Stage Season 4.

It would be interesting to see when Team RRQ makes a comeback in the Thai PUBG Mobile scene. It will also be intriguing to see which new organizations the released players may join. RRQ will now be pinning all their hopes on their Indonesian PUBG Mobile division who will compete in the upcoming PMPL: SEA League Season 4.

