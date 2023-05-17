Team Secret bids farewell to their PUBG Mobile lineup 

After consecutive disappointments in several prominent competitions, Team Secret has bid farewell to their PUBG Mobile Malaysian roster. Since their victory in the PMPL SEA Championship Fall in November 2021, the team has been unable to clinch any notable trophies. The team made multiple modifications to their lineup, but these revisions did not result in their success.

On May 17, the European organization posted on its social media pages, which read:

"The end of an era, the beginning of a new one. Today we wish farewell to our PUBGM roster. We thank them for their dedication and their work throughout these past months. It wasn't an easy decision to make. As a long-time dedicated organization in the PUBG Mobile scene, we always strive for greatness and aim to bring pride to our fans. Stay tuned for our new roster reveal. We will make it back to the top, where we belong."

However, they have also affirmed that they will announce their new unit in the upcoming days. The regional spring tournaments have already concluded in the Southeast Asian region, and teams will now prepare themselves for the fall season.

Team Secret releases their PUBG Mobile roster

Below is the PUBG Mobile roster for Team Secret:

Aboyy - Ikmal Hidayat IZane - Mohd Idham Fauzan Jumper - Muhammad Izzrudin Hashim Kid - Muhammad Danish Yusniza Minz - Azfar lohari

Kid joined the team in August 2021 as a replacement for popular athlete UHigh. He was part of the winning squad during the SEA Championship Fall. Secret recruited Izane to the lineup in June 2022 before they signed Aboyy and Minz in February this year.

Jumper, a renowned and reputed PUBG Member athlete, joined the organization in February 2021. He played a major role for his team in several notable events. However, he left the organization after a year but rejoined the team in February 2023.

Team Secret claimed seventh place in the PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia Spring earlier in February this year. Their player Izane was 10th in the elimination leaderboard. However, the lineup did not achieve their desired outcome and were unable to secure a top-three spot.

Meanwhile, Team Secret and 14 other teams partnered with PUBG Mobile, which offered them a chance to participate in major regional events, including the Super League. In the spring season of the PMSL, the unit fared poorly in comparison to other participants, finishing 20th in the overall rankings.

Poll : 0 votes