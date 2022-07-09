Tears of Themis from Genshin Impact developer celebrates its 1st Anniversary this July

Tears of Themis is approaching its first anniversary this July. This popular romance detective game's anniversary is officially on July 29. HoYoverse promises a good variety of content to keep its playerbase entertained on this big day, which will be shared in this article down below for its fans.

Here is a quick summary of what to expect:

Personal Story Episode 4

Blissful Fête

Festive Games

Mirage of Blooming Swords

Permanent Stellis Exploration

Four new Limited SSR cards

A generous Sign-In Bonus

1st Buy Bonus Reset

The above summary is only a brief overview of what to expect. It's quite an anniversary event compared to HoYoverse's Genshin Impact, which was infamously lackluster.

The official Tears of Themis YouTube channel also released a new trailer related to the main event, which is Blissful Fête. Fans of the game have praised the visuals and audio, although those who have not seen it might wish to know what it's about. Essentially:

Luke Pearce, Artem Wing, Vyn Richter, and Marius Von Hagen each get some screentime

Players will freely explore each celebration zone

There is a new story event featuring the stolen Sky Gladiolus

There will be romantic encounters

Several new festive games will feature rewards

Azure Vacation is a new furniture set

Blissful Fête began on July 5. However, there are more specific events to mention in the upcoming days.

Tears of Themis celebrates its first anniversary

Blissful Fête has already started, so players should know that they can complete event tasks to get the following items:

Time of Our Lives (Limited Anniversary Badge)

Anniversary R cards

Celebration - Stellis (Anniversary Namecard)

Night Beach (Invitation Background)

Upgrade materials

Festive Games are minigames where players can team up with or against Luke, Artem, Vyn, or Marius. Mirage of Blooming Swords are new story tasks where the player travels around Stellis city trying to solve cases. The new Stellis Exploration system associated with this anniversary will be permanently available.

The new Kiss of Fervour features four event-limited SSR cards, each featuring the four main male characters. All of these cards have unique BGMs and custom stories.

This Kiss of Fervour event will be available on July 11, 2022, which can be confirmed below in one of several tweets by the official Tears of Themis Twitter account, as shown below.

He takes up his brush with a pure heart, to convey his truest feelings to his special one—

"The title of this exhibition is 'The Irreplaceable One'."



✦"Kiss of Fervour - Marius" event Shadow of Themis available on 7/11



July 11 will also feature a Sign-In Bonus event that will bestow players with ten free draws should they log in. Not only that, but the First Buy Bonus Reset will happen yet again in this anniversary event, allowing people who like to spend real-life money another opportunity to get more mileage out of their cash.

Tears of Themis players who do enough draws during the anniversary event can obtain the Azure Vacation furniture set, which features thirteen new items. They can also obtain various Kiss of Fevour items, among other rewards via this method.

Tear of Themis's official anniversary begins on July 29, with the game coming out nearly a year ago. It's a fairly generous anniversary event, all things considered, so Tears of Themis players should take advantage of the new event and features.

