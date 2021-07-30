Genshin Impact developer launches Tears of Themis, a new Romance Detective mobile game

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo released a brand new romance detective game for Android and iOS on July 29th.

Genshin Impact by miHoYo turned out to be one of the most successful mobile games in the history of mobile gaming in 2020. By generating $100 million in revenue in just two weeks, and $400 million in only two months of launch, Genshin Impact made a buzz in the Gacha & Mobile gaming industry. Although Tears of Themis belongs to a whole different category, the free-to-play adventure seems promising.

To start their rookie-attorney career in Stellis City, players can download the game from their preferred app stores.

Tears of Themis by Genshin Impact developer is a must-try for gacha gamers

Tears of Themis focuses on an interesting gameplay mechanic where players have a wide range of options, from investigating suspects to interrogating them with court trials. By following leads and unveiling surprising plots throughout the storyline, players uncover the truth behind the mysterious crimes in the city of Stellis. At this moment, the title has introduced four male protagonists.

Tears of Themis starts with players continuing to investigate a series of crimes taking place in Stellis City. As detectives, players start investigating the matter at Themis Law Firm but fail miserably to unveil a conspiracy. As they continue to explore the storyline, the antagonist comes into play with some amazing plot twists waiting to surprise the players in the game.

While the in-game text language is available in multiple languages, the voiceovers are limited to Japanese, Chinese and Korean, making it a typical Anime-themed title.

Unlike Genshin Impact, Tears of Themis is only available on mobile. Fans can give it a try by downloading it from the Play Store on Android and App Store on iOS devices. Tears of Themis rewards up to 40 free draws for starters, thanks to the launch event.

Players should remember that the 40 draws are not rewarded instantly: instead, over time. The following is the distribution of free draws and their sources in Tears of Themis:

10 free draws for crossing the milestone of 500,000 pre-registrations. 10 free draws for completing rookie support tasks in the starting of the game. 10 free draws as Cumulative login reward for logging into Tears of Themis for 14 days (Before August 27). 10 free draws for completing the main story.

Tears of Themis guarantees an SSR card in the first 30 draws. Hence, players are advised to login for 14 days before August 27th to collect maximum draws and get their guaranteed drop. Players who are in love with Genshin Impact’s gacha system should definitely try the new detective title by miHoYo.

