Tears of Themis November limited-time event to rerun previous Luke cards and more items

Tears of Themis will be launching a new limited-time event known as Redolent Nonage on November 28, 2022, which will feature a rerun of the popular Luke cards. Anybody who failed to get Luke Pearce in the past should take advantage of this event, especially since it is unknown when their next opportunity to get his cards will be.

This beloved character was born on December 5, so this upcoming event will focus heavily on some birthday tasks that will give Tears of Themis players some much-desired Luke-themed items.

Fans of this game may wish to check out the official trailer, which will be posted down below for their convenience.

The trailer doesn't reveal too much important information on its own. All the official teaser does is feature a brief shipping scene between the MC and Luke before it gets to the latter character kicking somebody in the head.

However, there are details about the forthcoming event released elsewhere for players to know about. For example, HoYoverse's official website reveals plenty of information that die-hard Tears of Themis fans will be pleased to see.

Redolent Nonage event details

The official HoYoverse article on this matter reveals the following details about Redolent Nonage:

Event start date: 11:00 (UTC+9) on November 28, 2022

11:00 (UTC+9) on November 28, 2022 Event end date: 4:00 (UTC+9) on December 8, 2022

4:00 (UTC+9) on December 8, 2022 You will get one Trace of Tears per draw during the Redolent Nonage event

Increased draw rate for Luke's Birthday SSR "Dark Swirl"

You are guaranteed to get the Dark Swirl card within 90 pulls

It even includes a heartfelt message that some fans might like:

"Affection grows between childhood sweethearts as they part and reunite. Time slips away like water, but memories of bygone days still glimmer brightly. Preserve these moments of happiness, found in the little things in life. Words are not enough to convey these feelings of warm affection, you watch the seasons pass with him by your side— Happy Birthday, Mr. Luke Pearce."

Other Luke-related items include:

Shape of You

Perfect Partner

Alluring Gaze

Prepared

Redolent outfit

Luke's Bedroom background

Redolent Nonage event commemorative badge

A text message and phone call for Luke's birthday

Luke All Year-Round

Warm Embrace

Quieting Waiting

No Doubts

Any draws up to the 90th pull in Redolent Nonage will be carried over to the next birthday event.

#TearsOfThemis SSR Teaser ✦ Dark Swirl ✦"We understand each other through and through, including the deepest secrets within us...Is there really a need for us to introduce ourselves again?"✦ RT and follow us for a chance to win:①50 USD Gift Card②Tears of Themis ×10

On a related note, gamers have the opportunity to win a $50 Gift Card and 10 Tears of Themis by retweeting and following the official English Twitter account for this game.

That's it for what's currently known about this upcoming Tears of Themis event.

