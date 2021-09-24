TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2 Grand Finals: Qualified teams, schedule and where to watch

The Play-Ins of The Esports Club: BGMI Invitational Season 2 came to an end today. After three rigorous stages of qualifiers, 18 teams from the 40 competing teams qualified for the Grand Finals of the event. The Grand Finals of the TEC BGMI Invitational boasts a massive prize pool of INR 5,00,000 divided among the top three placed teams.

Qualified teams for TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2: Grand Finals

Format of TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2 (Image via The Esports Club)

The top six teams from Group A, Group B and the Play-Ins have qualified for the Grand Finals. The list of the qualified teams is as follows:

Qualified from Group A

1) Mayhem

2) TSM

3) Team Tenacity

4) Celsius

5) Team Insane

6) RIP Official

Qualified from Group B

7) Revenant Esports

8) Team XO

9) Chemin Esports

10) Global Esports

11) XPosers

12) Heroes Official

Qualified from Play-Ins

13) OREsports

14) Orangutan

15) Esports Empire

16) Hydra Official

17) Introverts Esports

18) Rivalry NorthEast

Format and schedule for Finals of TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2

The Grand Finals will start on September 25 and will culminate on 26 September 2021. The two-day finals will feature a total of 10 matches, which will be played on Erangel and Miramar. The 18 qualified teams will play five matches each day.

Prize pool distribution of TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2 (Image via The Esports Club)

Teams to look out for

With many top teams like GodLike Esports, Team Soul and 7Sea Esports bowing out in the qualifier stages, the underdog teams will look to make a mark on the tournament. Underdogs such as Esports Empire, Celsius and Xposers will be the ones to look out for. Among the known teams, the previous season's runner-up TSM will be a force to be reckoned with. Also in contention will be OREsports, Revenant Esports and Team XO, who are currently in sublime form.

Where and when to watch

The Grand Finals will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of The Esports Club from September 25. The broadcast will begin at 12.00 pm IST.

