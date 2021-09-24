TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2 Grand Finals: Qualified teams, schedule and where to watch

The Play-Ins of The Esports Club: BGMI Invitational Season 2 came to an end today. After three rigorous stages of qualifiers, 18 teams from the 40 competing teams qualified for the Grand Finals of the event. The Grand Finals of the TEC BGMI Invitational boasts a massive prize pool of INR 5,00,000 divided among the top three placed teams.
Qualified teams for TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2: Grand Finals
The top six teams from Group A, Group B and the Play-Ins have qualified for the Grand Finals. The list of the qualified teams is as follows:
Qualified from Group A
1) Mayhem
2) TSM
3) Team Tenacity
4) Celsius
5) Team Insane
6) RIP Official
Qualified from Group B
7) Revenant Esports
8) Team XO
9) Chemin Esports
10) Global Esports
11) XPosers
12) Heroes Official
Qualified from Play-Ins
13) OREsports
14) Orangutan
15) Esports Empire
16) Hydra Official
17) Introverts Esports
18) Rivalry NorthEast
Format and schedule for Finals of TEC BGMI Invitational Season 2
The Grand Finals will start on September 25 and will culminate on 26 September 2021. The two-day finals will feature a total of 10 matches, which will be played on Erangel and Miramar. The 18 qualified teams will play five matches each day.
Teams to look out for
With many top teams like GodLike Esports, Team Soul and 7Sea Esports bowing out in the qualifier stages, the underdog teams will look to make a mark on the tournament. Underdogs such as Esports Empire, Celsius and Xposers will be the ones to look out for. Among the known teams, the previous season's runner-up TSM will be a force to be reckoned with. Also in contention will be OREsports, Revenant Esports and Team XO, who are currently in sublime form.
Also Read
Where and when to watch
The Grand Finals will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of The Esports Club from September 25. The broadcast will begin at 12.00 pm IST.