Techno Gamerz journey to becoming one of the biggest gaming YouTubers: Family support, struggle, first successful video, and more

My name is Ujjwal "Techno Gamerz" Chaurasia, and I come from a middle-class family based in Delhi. Like many, being a gamer or YouTuber wasn’t even on my mind in the beginning. I was just a regular boy caught up with school, assignments, and projects.

I attended a government school, and aside from academics, playing outdoor games was my favorite way to pass the time. Cricket and football were my preferred ones, but both sports and academics were my strong suits. I was even a captain of my school team and ranked among the top five students in my class.

Being a YouTuber was way out of the picture, and neither my parents nor friends had any inclination about my hidden talents.

How Techno Gamerz's gaming journey started

My favorite indoor activity has always been playing mobile games. I was in school, so my parents didn't purchase me a smartphone (to prevent me from getting engrossed in playing games). The only option I had was to use my brother's phone for an hour during the night. I was always fascinated to play high-end games that ran on PlayStation and PC.

But because I didn't own a console or PC, I began researching for alternatives. After much work, I came upon a method to play high-end games on smartphones. None of my friends believed me when I told them about my excellent find. Everyone was surprised when I showed them how.

In my class, I was the only one who played games of 2 GB size on the phone. At that point, I gained some popularity at school and all the attention started coming my way from friends and friends of friends.

These curious minds couldn't resist learning the trick, so they started coming to my home to learn it. I decided to make a tutorial video and uploaded it to my first YouTube channel, Ujjwal Chaurasia. I began receiving many requests from friends asking me to create more gaming videos as they had found them very useful. Encouraged by the response, I uploaded new videos on gaming, one after another.

Big brother helped Techno Gamerz become a pro

One day, Ankit, my elder brother, came across my channel, Techno Gamerz. I was worried that he may not give me his phone ever again. But, surprisingly, he was very supportive and motivated me to continue making these videos.

My videos on Techno Gamerz managed to gain 200-300 views, and if you ask me, it was a successful beginning. But as my exams were approaching, I couldn't give much time to making videos, and YouTube slowly took a back seat. It's also true that I didn't give YouTube much thought when it came to my future career.

But it was my brother Ankit who supported me and told me that I could become a YouTuber after my exams. Soon enough, I realized that I had a knack for creating great content and I really loved doing it as well. It was my brother's dream as well, but he couldn't do it due to family responsibilities. So Techno Gamer achieved it for both of us.

It was Ankit who helped me streamline the Techno Gamerz channel early on. He asked me to focus on my gaming skills as I had started posting random videos in between my gaming ones. Soon, I started playing certain games introduced to me by my brother, and I started developing a strong affinity for online games.

With time, I had gained quite a substantial amount of knowledge about different games. My brother then seeded the idea of starting a channel on YouTube dedicated to gaming. And I thought, "Why not?" That's how Techno Gamerz came to life.

I had primarily started the channel for my friends, to impart all the knowledge I had acquired from gaming. Little did I know that the channel would get so much love and attention that my subscriber base increased to thousands, and later to millions.

The video that got Techno Gamerz the eyeballs

At the beginning of my Techno Gamerz journey, Dragon Ball Z was the most popular game. Therefore, I had to stick to Dragon Ball Z for the first couple of months. By joining several groups on social media, I began promoting my videos.

In addition, I began adding Hindi voice-over to my videos. It took Techno Gamerz four months to earn 1,000 subscribers. This milestone is very close to my heart (even closer than the 20M subscribers mark).

More about gaming content creation

Adding voice-overs and creating fun gaming videos always excited me. I played multiple games, so I made a schedule for all of them to keep my diverse audience hooked.

It was last year during lockdown when I began conceptualizing an episodic gaming web-series, as no one in the industry had done anything like it before. I started writing the script and developing the characters, and the background stories. My idea was to keep Techno Gamerz fans engaged and hooked.

I believe it is this candid and fresh content that is helping me grow and reach more people. With one video upon another, and one series after another, Techno Gamerz recently managed to cross 20M fanbase on YouTube. The hard work of 4+ years has paid off, and I have come to believe that consistency, experimentation, and uniqueness in the content always finds its way to the right audiences and help you grow.

