Techno Gamerz GTA 5 mods, servers, and more

Ujjwal "Techno Gamerz" Chaurasia is the largest GTA YouTuber from India. He has over 20 million subscribers, and his viewer base is constantly growing.

His GTA gaming videos are well known for their witty narratives, in which he often mixes intriguing mods. Techno Gamerz began streaming on YouTube in 2017, and his fame has skyrocketed since then.

This article looks into more details of Techno Gamerz, his GTA-related content present on YouTube, and some of the mods used.

Exploring GTA 5 mods and more from Techno Gamerz

Techno Gamerz always incorporates mods into his GTA 5 videos to make up an interesting story. He shares anecdotes from real life to keep them relatable for his audience, which also adds an element of humor to the videos. The high quality of content is one of the main reasons for his popularity.

Techno Gamerz uses mods to create his own scenarios. For example, he often makes the Galileo Observatory in GTA 5 look as if it is an important government building. The method in which he does so is quite simple and re-creatable.

Most of the time, he uses Menyoo PC to spawn police and other NPC guards around its perimeter. This gives the illusion of heavy security, similar to places like Parliament and Presidential buildings. He also includes modded cars that serve as rewards in such scenarios.

His thumbnails usually describe the gist of the videos by pointing out the main events of the video. These can vary from robbing banks, stealing top secret vehicles, dealing with the Mafia, or exploring new locations (added by mods). For most of these, he uses the Menyoo PC mod menu.

Menyoo PC is a trainer that allows complete control over GTA 5 to the players. With this mod, players can spawn NPCs, define their behavior (hostile/neutral/ally), and even create unique missions. They can also spawn buildings and items, some of which are often added by mods.

Techno Gamerz also uses the Actor Manager to control pedestrians in GTA 5. Open All Interiors is another modding software that is regularly used in his videos. It does as the name implies: adding several enterable interiors and unlocking those already available. Most fans consider the importance of this mod in creating engaging GTA content, to be unparalleled.

Community interaction with Techno Gamerz

Apart from his YouTube channel, Techno Gamerz also maintains a Discord server where any of his fans are invited to join. This makes for great community interaction and keeps his viewers engaged with his content.

Fans of Techno Gamerz can join his Discord server using this link.

