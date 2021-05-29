GTA 5 is quite the popular choice for streaming, and with the rising popularity of GTA 5 RP, many Indian streamers are joining it too.

The GTA series is one of the most successful game series around the world, and it used to be the most popular series in India before battle royale games arrived. The sandbox environment and the pick-up-and-play gameplay mechanics attracted millions in an era before FPS became popular. While GTA 5 is not as easily accessible as its predecessors, there have been many Indian streamers who have found success in & from the game.

Here's a list of a few Indian streamers who are known for their GTA gameplay.

5 most popular GTA streamers in India

1) Techno Gamerz

With around 17 million subscribers, Ujjwal Chaurasia, better known as Techno Gamerz, is India's biggest GTA streamer. He started streaming on YouTube in 2017 and since then, his popularity has exploded. His GTA gameplay videos are mostly famous for his humorous storytelling, and he incorporates interesting mods in these stories.

2) Chapati Hindustani Gamer

Pammi, better known as Chapati Hindustani Gamer, is an Indian-born Welsh YouTuber known for his Minecraft and GTA gameplay videos. He started as a vlogger and now has close to 6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. His GTA videos have a lot of variety. This includes everything from gameplay walkthroughs, experiments, GTA Online missions and races, to finding slender man and other ghosts.

3) Dynamo Gaming

Adii Sharma, better known as Dynamo Gaming, started his YouTube gaming channel in 2010, but he made a major breakthrough with the release of PUBG Mobile in 2018. Currently, he has more than 9 million subscribers and besides PUBG Mobile, he also streams GTA RP, where he plays a cop named Shiva Nayak in the HTRP server.

4) Total Gaming

Total Gaming, whose real name is Ajay, is a familiar face in YouTube streaming with close to 25 million subscribers on the platform. While he is best known for his Free Fire gameplay videos, he has incorporated that fame into his GTA videos, where he includes various references to the former game with humorous storytelling and commentary.

5) - RakaZone Gaming

Rishab Karanwal, better known through by YouTube channel as RakaZone Gaming, is a variety streamer with over 400k followers. He is popular for his GTA RP gameplay videos on the SVRP 2.0 server, where he roleplays as Mr. Marlega. He started his YouTube channel in 2016 and was even voted "Streamer of the Year" at the India Gaming Awards 2018.

