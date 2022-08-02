Technoblade hits 15 million subscribers on YouTube in wake of passing

Following the tragic passing of popular Minecraft stalwart Alex "Technoblade," members of his community continue to show support and love for his main YouTube channel.

The legendary streamer passed away at the tender age of 23 after battling stage 4 cancer for almost a year. Now, over a month after his unfortunate demise, Technoblade's account has hit 15 million subscribers on the red platform.

On July 30, 2022, Alex's father broke the news to viewers via a heart-wrenching YouTube video titled "So Long Nerds" which has accumulated a whopping 77 million views at the time of writing and continues to gain traction.

As one can already imagine, thousands of fans, followers, streamers and well-wishers flocked to social media to pay tribute and respect to the streamer.

Naturally, the overwhelming wave of love and support for Technoblade culminated in a massive influx of subscribers to his main channel. To fans' delight, the channel subsequently broke through the 15-million subscriber mark.

A look back at Technoblade's incredible journey to the top

The American Minecraft streamer, best known for his prominent skills in the game's player-verse-player combat, started his YouTube journey way back in 2009. However, his current channel has been active since 2013.

His videos often revolved around him playing on the Minecraft Server Hypixel or collaborating with some of the most high-profile creators in the streaming landscape, including Minecraft sensation Dream.

However, since announcing his cancer diagnosis in 2021, Alex has majorly used his YouTube channel to stream and raise money for the Sarcoma Foundation of America. While he refrained from officially stating the type of cancer he was diagnosed with, speculation based on the system and description points towards sarcoma.

Aside from creating content, the YouTuber was candid in revealing his health concerns. Notably, in 2021, he shared his struggles with intense pain and swelling in his right arm and shoulders.

Social media reacts to Technoblade's 15 million milestone

As expected, several viewers flocked to Twitter and Reddit to share their delight. Many shared custom fan art for the occasion to immortalize his contribution to society.

That wasn't it, as one fan went above and beyond to express his love and support towards the YouTuber.

Sharing a wide spectrum of positive responses, here's what fans had to say:

Technoblade's achievement has been celebrated by the gaming community on a ubiquitous scale. Aside from fans, multiple renowned creators including Ludwig, Jacksepticeye and TommyInnit shared their appreciation for the YouTuber's contribution following his passing.

Matthew Beem @MatthewBeem Devastated by the news Techoblade is

such a inspiration and will be missed

greatly. Truly heartbroken Devastated by the news Techoblade issuch a inspiration and will be missedgreatly. Truly heartbroken

TommyInnit @tommyinnit Technoblade is a fucking legend. From being a massive fan, to one of his actual friends, I can’t describe how thankful I am to have been in his life.

I just know he’s strategizing in heaven on how to beat God. This isn’t a joke. look at the screenshot.



rest in peace Technoblade is a fucking legend. From being a massive fan, to one of his actual friends, I can’t describe how thankful I am to have been in his life.I just know he’s strategizing in heaven on how to beat God. This isn’t a joke. look at the screenshot.rest in peace https://t.co/ntb2C5bdLM

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hour



He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times



I’ll always look up to him



Rest In Peace <3 I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hourHe was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of timesI’ll always look up to himRest In Peace <3

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye RIP Technoblade. An absolute legend in the community whose influence was felt far and wide. Fuck cancer

To further exalt his legacy, developers added a pink rowed pig (Alex's character) in the game’s Java splash screen as a tribute. Suffice to say, the move was well appreciated by the Minecraft community.

