TenZ has finally dropped the much-anticipated Project T

After teasing his fans for a month about a mysterious new thing called Project T, TenZ and his team have finally revealed everything. The internet was rife with speculation after the Valorant star posted a manga featuring a superhuman spy trying to break into a high-security facility to retrieve information about Project T.

Merch going live today!!! Super excited with how everything turned out and hope you all like it as well. They will be available until September 19th

At first glance, it might seem like the whole thing is in anticipation of the professional esporting athlete starring in his own manga series. The notion stems from how similar the protagonist is to his in-game persona, Jett, one of his most played agents in Valorant.

At long last, Project T has been unveiled on the official website as a brand new merch line from TenZ.

"Mission completed": TenZ releases much-awaited official merch for his fans

The esporting personality has become one of the premier names in the Valorant community. Fresh from announcing his engagement to fellow streamer 100 Thieves Kyedae, the Sentinels player has dropped some much-awaited official merch for his fanbase.

The collection, called Project T, dropped on August 29 with a fair few options including tees, shorts, joggers and hoodies of various colors. The Canadian streamer of Vietnamese descent had quite the successful marketing campaign with the manga, which led many of his fans to sincerely hope for a full-blown manga or anime featuring their favorite Valorant player.

The leak

As it turns out, however, a dataminer had discovered the true nature of the website before the official launch. Almost a week ago on a Reddit thread, they had posted what appeared to be a screenshot that hinted at an upcoming apparel line launch.

Even TenZ was aware of the leak, as is apparent from this clip where he was answering questions about Project T. While initially avoiding the question, the streamer essentially confirmed what the dataminer had found:

"What's Project T? You'll find out. You'll find out. Actually, I saw someone already.. someone looked into the HTML code, and like. Was able to like datamine some sh*t. But, yeah you'll find out in time."

This is not the first time that TenZ has started a business endeavor. The Valorant sensation has over three million followers on Twitch and remains one of the most beloved personalities in the game.

According to Sullygnome, he was the eighth most-watched Valorant creator on Twitch last year. According to the streamer himself, the last time he released a gaming mouse, it sold out within hours:

TenZ @TenZOfficial

Hope to do more collaborations with @Finalmouse in the future

SOLD OUT! You guys are amazing! Hope to do more collaborations with @Finalmouse in the future

As it stands, his brand new apparel line is also bound to be a huge success among his fans.

