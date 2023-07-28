"Terrible timing for major surgery": Popular Minecraft streamer Dream sends fans into a frenzy after tweeting about surgery

Clay "Dream" is one of the most popular faces in the Minecraft community, boasting more than 30 million subscribers on YouTube and over six million followers on Twitch. However, a recent tweet from his alternate account on the platform has sent many fans into a frenzy after it referenced a "major surgery."

The Minecraft creator has an ardent following, with a fanbase spanning the globe. Although known for keeping his private life separate from the public, Clay's tweet about having major surgery without providing further details has naturally got a lot of his supporters concerned. The tweet in its entirety reads:

dream @dreamwastaken terrible timing for major surgery

"Please, a crumb of information": Fans desperately ask Dream for more information about his tweet referring to a major surgery

Dream started his career in content creation in 2014, but it wasn't until 2019 that he finally reached the masses after going viral for his Minecraft videos on YouTube. The Minecraft server he and several other streamers played during the pandemic with people such as TommyInnit, Technoblade, and others was a smash hit with fans.

"Terrible timing for major surgery"

While Dream SMP, the popular server in question, may have closed its doors some weeks ago, the streamer's fans have stood by him through several recent controversies surrounding the YouTuber.

A recent scandal involving the streamer was when he decided to commemorate the first death anniversary of Technoblade with a music video that featured an artistic representation of a coffin and a deathbed. The backlash surrounding the video was substantial, but many fans defended him, pointing out that the creator had taken the permission of Technoblade's father.

As for the tweet about major surgery, many of his fans were quite irked that he had dropped such a piece of heavy news without providing further context. One Twitter user was particularly distraught, asking the YouTuber to release "a crumb of information" for "worried fans":

"Please, a crumb of information and context for your worried fans"

Coffee! 🐈‍⬛💫 @CoffeeeCatss @dreamwastaken Please, a crumb of information and context for your worried fans 🤲

Many have seconded the argument, with one direct reply noting there was no upside to being cryptic about such a severe issue.

Dream's replies are full of people asking him to elaborate on the tweet about major surgery and asking him if he was okay. Here are a couple of them:

Others wished him well for a surgery they knew nothing about:

Koryander @Koryandrr @dreamwastaken Oh my god???? Hope the surgery goes well and you’re okay

zoë @404ZOE @dreamwastaken i love u and i hope everything goes smoothly and that ur recovered in no time, love u love u

A few even shared Minecraft memes in support of the streamer:

The news about the significant surgery comes hours after his new song named Everest with Yung Gravy was released to the fans. Dream also made headlines a few weeks ago for deciding to put his mask back on, drawing a lot of reactions from supporters and critics.