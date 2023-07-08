"Thank you for not getting canceled" - Tyler1 surprised after getting a compliment from a League of Legends player

Tyler “Tyler1” received a heartfelt compliment after a recent League of Legends match. While playing the new 2v2v2v2 mode, he and his partner wound up taking the round successfully as Karthus and Warwick. Before the fan left voice chat, he sincerely complimented the streamer, leaving Tyler beaming widely for his audience.

The fan said it was an honor and pleasure to play alongside Tyler1 and that he was a shining beacon on Twitch as a streaming platform. Though the interaction may have gone differently had the team lost, the Twitch streamer seemed to genuinely appreciate the kind words.

“Thank you for not getting canceled yet.”

Tyler1 receives a heartwarming compliment during recent stream

(Clip begins at 6:14:29)

After the guest on Tyler1’s stream secured the win for the team, the streamer rejoiced loudly, celebrating the victory. The guest stated that it was both an “honor and a pleasure” to play alongside the notorious League of Legends streamer, which would lead to a response from Tyler:

“Hopefully I can keep up the standard you’ve come to love from me.”

The viewer of Tyler1’s stream would offer one last compliment, which left the League of Legends player beaming gratefully. Between spam of users’ IGN for League, there were hearts and appreciation from chat as well.

“Okay, one last thing - you are the one shining beacon, that like, Twitch has left. I feel like all the big streamers eventually just f**k themselves over with like, getting into controversy, but you’ve just been so straight edge and don’t get involved in s**t.”

After thanking Tyler for not getting canceled yet, the streamer insisted he was not gonna get canceled. The viewer would walk it back and state he didn’t mean to say ever. Tyler1, still smiling, offered a GG and resumed playing League’s new mode.

Reddit reacts to Tyler1 being the “Hope of Twitch” and more

A few people wanted to focus on the guest’s voice, which was suitable for podcasting/radio, according to one Redditor. Another user said they sound like content creator Ssethtzeentach.

While Tyler’s Twitch chat might have agreed with the statement, the LiveStreamFails subReddit wasn’t as convinced. The Redditors found it to be a concerning moment for Twitch, if this is true.

On the topic of being canceled, some users were shocked he had not been yet. His girlfriend Macaiyla is known for saying offering controversial statements on social media and in streams. However, one user said that you can’t cancel someone that doesn’t care.

Redditors feel you can't cancel someone who isn't afraid of it (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

Other Redditors said they only watch streamers like Tyler, who choose to “stay out of [the] drama.” This led to a response saying the streamer was the primary source of drama surrounding League of Legends.

It doesn’t sound like the streamer plans to stop doing what he’s doing anytime soon. While he has courted controversy in the past, his fans clearly appreciate and respect the work he puts on during his Twitch streams.

