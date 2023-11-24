"Thanks for unlocking a new fear" - Twitch streamer accidentally swallowing spider on livestream leaves fans horrified

Twitch streamer Lyn "SincerelyLyn" had a rather unusual on-stream meal on November 23, 2023. While drinking her coffee during a live broadcast, she realized that she might have unintentionally ingested a spider that had found its way into her cup. Naturally, the content creator was left dumbfounded at the sight of the unexpected visitor.

A clip of the incident made its way to the widely followed livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail (LSF), sparking a myriad of reactions. One user commented:

"Thanks for unlocking a new fear. I won't ever trust coffee again."

"There was a spider in my coffee" - How Twitch streamer reacted after swallowing a spider that was in her coffee

Twitch streamers are no strangers to capturing some of the most unusual moments live on their broadcasts. SincerelyLyn had a similarly peculiar experience when she comically took a sip of her coffee and unwittingly swallowed an actual spider that had made its way into her mug.

SincerelyLyn, who was clearly processing what had just happened, said:

"I think there was a spider in my coffee and I just (drank it)."

(Timestamp: 07:02:16)

She added:

"I am gonna throw up, that's so f**king gross, holy sh*t! I'm gonna cry. I felt it, I crunched it. I pulled it out and I saw it."

Fortunately for her, and to alleviate any concerns, swallowing small domestic spiders is not harmful at all. Human bodies are quite adept at breaking down food, and the spider would soon be dissolved in the stomach acid.

What did the community say?

Here are some notable reactions to a clip of the incident on the popular LSF subreddit:

The Twitch streamer wasn't the only one who had accidentally swallowed a spider. Others also joined in to recount their tales:

Some users also said the clip should be nominated for Nymn's New Year Show:

As mentioned earlier, streamers are no strangers to unusual occurrences on their broadcasts. For instance, just last month, a Chinese streamer made a shocking discovery when they stumbled upon a dead body while streaming from an abandoned morgue. To read more about the story, click here.