"That is so broken": xQc reacts to viral clip of "broken" aim assist for console players in The Finals

Popular livestreamer Felix "xQc" has reacted to a viral clip shared by fellow Twitch creator Calvin "AimbotCalvin," which showcases the aim assist provided to console players in the FPS game, The Finals. The free-to-play cross-platform title is being criticized by many who have claimed that it gives an unfair advantage to players using the aim-assist feature on consoles.

As a variety streamer, xQc is known to play many shooters, and after looking through the clip, he became highly critical of the aim assist in the game. He also pointed out that there seemed to be less recoil portrayed in the clip and called the feature "broken":

"That is so broken. It's just really bouncy and weird, I don't know."

"Looks like a built-in aimbot": Viewers react as xQc and AimbotCalvin call out the aim-assist in The Finals

The Finals has been on the radar for many FPS players ever since it came out in beta state earlier last year. The full version dropped across platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, last month on December 7. Since then, many streamers and content creators have been playing the shooter.

Features that have compelled gamers to try out The Finals include the verticality in some of the maps, with many having praised the destructible environments that give the old tactical shooting genre a new facelift. However, this does not mean the game is above criticism, with many calling out the developers for providing allegedly overpowered aim assists to console players.

Comment byu/UtopiaNation from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

A clip of Twitch streamer AimbotCalvin reacting to one such video garnered a lot of attention on Reddit. In it, Calvin can be heard stating:

"Oh my god, is that fair? Is that fair? Oh my god, he doesn't even need to aim, bro."

After the clip went viral on r/LivestreamFail, popular streamer xQc came across it on his most recent stream and gave his own opinion. After an initial disapproving shrug, the former Overwatch professional added to AimbotCalvin's concern about auto-aim and told his viewers that he did not appreciate how the recoil works on PC.

xQc insinuated that the clip of the console player shooting an enemy from the zipline appeared to have less recoil than normal:

"Chat, the bigger problem I have with this is not even the fact that the aim is doing good. It's the fact that the recoil is normally so annoying in this game. It's so annoying! The fact that the controller counteracts the recoil is crazy!"

Many in the gaming community have agreed with the takes of both streamers. Here are some reactions from Reddit:

Comment byu/UtopiaNation from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/UtopiaNation from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/UtopiaNation from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/UtopiaNation from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

The controller vs mouse-and-keyboard debate for FPS games is nothing new, and aim-assist has been a thing for cross-platform games for quite some time. It is unclear whether The Finals developers intend to do something about it, considering many other games have continued to use aim-assist, even for competitive scenes.