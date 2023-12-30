The Finals player base debates on stick drift exploit to increase aim assist strength

The Finals has repeatedly received a lot of criticism due to a massive number of cheaters plaguing the servers. This newfound method that always enables aim assist for controllers with a simple trick has created an outrage in the community. Once again, there is a broad division in the entire player base with the input debates - whether controllers should have the aim assist feature.

Despite the discussion starting as an awareness post on Twitter (X) by @JakeSucky, the comments section was mostly filled with each side defending their inputs - controllers and keyboard and mouse. However, this argument could catch the attention of the developers and kickstart a series of updates to fix any possible exploits.

This article will highlight the community’s response to the new aim assist debate in The Finals.

“Controller players in The Finals are getting backlash” player base concerned with new stick drift exploit

Jake Lucky posted a short video on the social media platform X and cited that some players are utilizing what might be considered a wrong method to gain an advantage in The Finals game. He said:

"Some controller players in The Finals are getting backlash as they are enabling stick drift in Steam settings to always have aim assist enabled. Something that is also done in Apex Legends. Do you think this is unfair or should be allowed?"

The video showcases a scenario where the player has turned on Aim Down Sight (ADS) mode and is standing perfectly still with no movement. However, as soon as the closest dummy moves near the crosshair, the movement of the player model tracks it with little room for user correction to follow it.

This smooth movement disappears once the target has moved out of the aim assist range and stops following after the point.

The comments quickly flooded with different perspectives, where one dictated that it's understandable how players are simply using the settings to their advantage. Still, the devs need to observe how it could become an exploit. Another cites that aim assist should not exist in competitive games.

Some controller players join the debate and comment on how it is extremely difficult to play without aim assist. They also state that stick drift is not an exploit but a real physical phenomenon that needs to be countered due to input sensitivity. Moreover, it can also set the trigger point for aim assist and change entire playstyles.

Among most of these comments, a percentage of players provided some logical solutions that may be explored in the future. These include separating the matchmaking based on inputs, adjusting the strength of aim assist, and fine-tuning the settings to avoid exploits that directly affect the performance.

At the end of the day, the final decision can only be made by the publisher. Although these debates benefit the community, they cannot trigger an immediate change in the game and create a divide in the community.

