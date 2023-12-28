“Haven't won a single gulag”: Warzone community raises concern over strength of aim assist

Call of Duty Warzone players have once again started a debate against the strength of aim assist and its detrimental effects on the overall gameplay. However, there seem to be legitimate concerns this time, and the mouse and keyboard (M&K) player base expects to see a balance change. Reddit user DefunctHunk created a post on the social media platform and said:

"I had a 2.6KD in WZ1 and I haven't won a single gulag in the new Warzone lmao"

Warzone (WZ) caters to a massive shooter community that consists of both casual and competitive players. Most players who game for fun utilize a controller, as buying a PC seems redundant to just relax while gaming. However, the age-old debate between both platforms continues as controllers get the aim assist feature to make the learning curve easier.

This article will highlight the community’s view on controller aim assist in Warzone.

Warzone M&K players complain Gulags are impossible to win against controller users

While both M&K and controller communities have been fighting over fairness and which input device is better in several games, including Warzone and Apex Legends, this recent debate packs more substance and might catch the attention of the developers.

The original Reddit post has a short description that cites a respectable Kill to Death ratio in the battle royale, but it's almost impossible to secure the much-needed Gulag win in most matches. The post also congratulates players who have worked hard to achieve such mastery over their weapons.

Another user, dynamedic, chimed in and commented that this might have something to do with aim assist and how it corrects aiming sway in the game. The explanation contains information about the controller feature bringing the crosshair closer to where a player aims in hip fire automatically, making it easier to spray down in close quarters.

These effects are especially experienced in smaller maps like WZ’s Gulag. However, M&K players need to manually correct this sway, which might add enough delay for your opponent to eliminate you and secure redeployment.

The comment section also packs some solutions, but those are far from official fixes and might work only for a few individuals. A few of the comments also state that they have had no issues in the Gulag or the battle royale in general.

The debate continues with a solid point that most players just play for fun, and the aim assist feature on a large map is fine. However, its strength might need adjustments in the Gulag to create a balanced playing field for the entire community. Since the game was released for both consoles and PCs, it feels like a legitimate ask, but only Activision can make the final decision.

