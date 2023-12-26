The Finals has a cheater problem from day 1; players call for region-locked servers

The Finals is a fresh release that teased a compelling fast-paced shooter experience in the beta phases. However, the community is being pushed into lobbies filled with players using cheats to gain an undue advantage over others. The problem seems to have crossed the limit by a massive margin, and the entire player base has resorted to requesting region-locked servers on social media platforms like Reddit.

Despite the presence of the Easy Anti-Cheat engine in The Finals, there has been an influx of cheaters in the game. This issue has made ranked mode unplayable to the point where the leaderboards may only consist of notorious hackers. The developer has not provided any official announcement regarding this matter at the time of writing this article.

That said, let us take a closer look at the community’s response to the cheater problem in The Finals.

“Just get rid of EAC” community calls for an Anti Cheat upgrade in The Finals

Aydenn7 created a post on Reddit and outlined the dissatisfaction of trying to win a match only to be shut down by a random cheater in the game. He said:

“It's not even about regionlocking anymore (you should still do it). Just get rid of EAC, using this trash software is like trying to stop a freight train with a sheet of paper. Cheats are like fourodollars a day and 12 a week, it's literally free.”

Comment byu/Aydenn7 from discussion inthefinals Expand Post

Comment byu/heislom from discussion inthefinals Expand Post

The post further provided a brief explanation of how the chances of encountering at least one cheater in a match are quite high and could potentially ruin your entire experience. This is a problematic scenario since normal players would eventually stop playing the game if this plague continues.

Some player posts even went as far as comparing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and how it made a massive splash during release but died down due to the presence of hackers. The community also shared the opinion of utilizing a different anti-cheat engine instead of the one currently running in The Finals.

Comment byu/Aydenn7 from discussion inthefinals Expand Post

Comment byu/DarkArbok from discussion inthefinals Expand Post

However, there are several problems with this approach, as the developer would need to tweak several features and start from scratch. The community also raised a few questions about region locking the servers. Such an implementation would make it harder for cheaters to enter different servers, but there are various workarounds to get through such a safety net.

Since cheaters do not originate from a singular region, region locking might not be the correct approach. The productive step would be to provide better parameters for the anti-cheat to work and actively dish out punishments.

Comment byu/DarkArbok from discussion inthefinals Expand Post

Comment byu/Aydenn7 from discussion inthefinals Expand Post

With the introduction of harsher penalties like matchmaking cooldowns and permanent bans, the number of hackers would eventually dwindle. Some players commented that the devs might want to opt for creating their anti-cheat software similar to Riot’s Vanguard.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.