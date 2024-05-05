"That guy's a f**k-head" - Anthony Fantano calls xQc "dumba*s and stupid" amid Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud

Popular YouTuber and music critic Anthony Fantano has shared some rather strong sentiments about Felix "xQc." During a recent livestream, Anthony Fantano discussed Kendrick Lamar's new diss track Not Like Us against Drake. He then noticed that his live viewers mentioned xQc's thoughts on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's back-and-forth over diss tracks.

The Needle Drop YouTube channel host seemed annoyed and started lambasting the former Overwatch pro. While referring to Felix as a "f**k-head," Fantano said:

"Why is everybody talking about xQc? Is xQc doing something? That guy's a f**k-head. You know? Just put that on the record right now. Just so everybody is sort of like... you know, knows that and is aware of that."

The 38-year-old then brought up his feud with the Twitch and Kick star and added:

"Especially considering the kind of back-and-forth tussle I had with him earlier this year. That guy is a dumba*s! He talks like f**king Terrence and Phillip. He's an idiot. Don't listen to him!"

"Gate-keeper elitist" - xQc goes off at Anthony Fantano after the latter says an "average Drake fan" doesn't listen to rap songs like Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria

During a Kick stream earlier today (May 5, 2024), xQc reacted to Anthony Fantano's ongoing Twitch broadcast, during which the YouTuber referred to him as "dumba*s." At one point, Fantano commented on the type of music an "average Drake fan" listens to, saying:

"Here's kind of the thing that I was sort of worried about, and you know, the process of this beef. I was kind of worried about Kendrick's ability to, kind of, sway the crowd. Especially, when it comes to tracks like Euphoria because as good as they are - those songs, not to be f**king pretentious... it's not the kind of track your average Drake fan is listening to. Much less your average person that is not included to hip-hop to begin with."

Timestamp: 00:25:00

After hearing this, Felix went off at Anthony Fantano, calling him a "gate-keeper elitist." He remarked:

"Oh! Gate-keeper elitist! Ah! Not again! Bro, it goes over most peoples' heads regardless. He's not wrong but if you scope out, it's about everybody! It's not about Drake fans. It's about all who's listening to this s**t!"

xQc eventually decided not to discuss the situation because he thought people would accuse him of being "insensitive":

"Like, dude... oh, my f**king god! I'm not going into this topic. People are going to make weird f**king... people are going to say I'm being insensitive or f**king... I'm not going to bother."

In other news, Felix reacted to Kendric Lamar's Not Like Us during a Twitch broadcast on the same day and was rendered speechless after hearing some of the verses.