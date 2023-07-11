“That does look awful” - Fans react as EsfandTV crashes bike during an IRL stream in Paris

Twitch streamer and co-owner of OTK, Tim "EsfandTV," experienced a minor incident that posed a potential risk of injury. While streaming live in Paris, during an IRL (In Real Life) stream, the streamer was riding a bicycle that unexpectedly slipped on a gravel surface, causing him to fall. Fortunately, the streamer emerged from the incident unharmed.

However, the incident clip found its way to the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, garnering some concerning comments. One user expressed their worry by writing:

EsfandTV slips from bike during Paris IRL stream

Those familiar with EsfandTV know he is not the smallest of individuals. Consequently, when he decided to ride the bike, he had to exert extra effort to maintain balance due to his stature.

At around four-hour and 55 minutes into the stream, the streamer was seen riding onto a road covered in gravel. As he attempted to reduce his speed, he encountered difficulty while making a turn, resulting in a loss of balance and a direct fall to the ground.

Explaining the situation, he said:

"It wasn't that bad. Frick...nah, I'm fine. Chat, I barely hit the ground. It looks worse in the camera. I do need some milk. It looks worse in the camera. I'm assuming it is."

(Timestamp: 04:55:57)

The Twitch streamer continued:

"You know what happened? I think I was slowing down but I think I was slowing down when turning. So it was like a humpty dumpty fall...I'm just trying to find a place to dump this thing (bike)."

He also added:

"There's a part that goes from gravel to concrete, and I think the gravel on top of the smoothness while I was slowing down - I wasn't completely slowing down with my wheel straight - it caused it to spin out a little nit."

Fans react to the clip

The clip was quickly shared to the LSF subreddit, eliciting many responses. Here are some of the top ones:

EsfandTV has been no stranger to making headlines on LSF.

In a more lighthearted incident, during his recent visit to Paris TwitchCon, he playfully pretended to be a fan during a meet and greet with Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane." Unaware of his identity as a fellow streamer, the security attempted to intervene, resulting in a humorous and comical situation.

Poll : 0 votes