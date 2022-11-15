"That is a pretty laughable list" - Reddit reacts to The Game Awards 2022's 'Content Creator of the Year' nominees

The gaming community was divided in the wake of The Game Awards 2022's announcement regarding the nominees for the 'Content Creator of the Year' category. For those unaware, the list included creators Karl Jacob, Ludwig, Blaire "QTCinderella," Nibel "Nibellion," and Bruno "Nobru."

The announcement video was shared on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail and garnered many reactions, with several Redditors debating the choices for the category. The main criticism appears to be that the list includes creators who are not primarily gamers. Reacting to the nominees, one user scathingly remarked:

The Game Awards 2022's 'Content Creator of the Year' nominees leave fans divided

With a slew of creators coming to the limelight in the past year or so, it is always going to be challenging to narrow the list for 'Content Creators of the Year' to five individuals. However, Redditors are questioning the rationale behind the pick for the category.

The inclusion of Karl Jacobs on the list was among the first choices to be questioned. Karl is mostly known for his association with MrBeast, however, due to his burgeoning popularity, Karl has managed to grow his individual channel on YouTube. However, u/Intelligent-Curve-19 stated that the content creator hadn't uploaded videos to his main channel in the last 10 months, and many feel that it is a questionable decision to add him as a nominee.

Reacting to his inclusion, one user pointed out:

QTCinderella's selection incited debate as well. Although she is a prominent figure in the streaming community, creating and hosting several events, fans believe that she does not create gaming content, which makes her addition to the list of The Game Awards 2022 a contentious choice.

Here are some of the comments regarding her selection:

u/Tyrnall further elaborated on the aforementioned points by stating:

This Reddit user comments on QTCinderella's inclusion (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Some users believe that Ludwig will likely win the award since he is the most well-known among the nominees. However, Nibel could be a possible winner due to his presence in the community. Nibellion recently quit Twitter following Elon Musk's ownership of the platform. u/JillSandwich117 talked about previous nominees for the category:

u/Th3_LoNe_eXiLe pointed out Nibellion's contributions to the gaming community:

A lot of debate also arose due to the naming of the category since many remain uncertain about the criteria for selection. Some believe that since the event is called The Game Awards 2022, it should focus on creators who are primarily gamers.

The winners of The Game Awards 2022 will be announced on December 8. The event will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

