"That's crazy and it's overpriced" - Adin Ross claims he was asked to pay $9 million for potential collaboration with Bad Bunny, fans left shocked

Kick streamer Adin Ross went live on his stream to disclose that he was approached with a significant charge for the opportunity to collaborate with well-known Puerto Rican rapper/singer Bad Bunny. During the broadcast, the streamer disclosed that a mutual contact informed him that the rapper would require a minimum of $9 million to collaborate and stream with him.

The substantial fee came as quite a shock, considering it's typically a significant sum even for a live show, let alone a simple stream conducted in front of a computer. One X user expressed their surprise, stating:

"That's crazy and it's overpriced."

Fans react to the fee asked by Bad Bunny for a stream (Image via X)

Adin Ross reveals that he was willing to offer $100K before knowing the actual fee

Adin Ross is accustomed to collaborating with prominent figures and musicians. In fact, during his latest stream on January 29, he teamed up with the renowned American singer-songwriter and dancer Chris Brown. The entire VOD of their stream together is up on Adin's YouTube channel:

Later in the same stream, Adin disclosed that he was interested in exploring the possibility of arranging a streaming session with Bad Bunny. He shared inquiring about the topic with a mutual:

"I wanna tell y'all something, don't laugh. Somebody, like a mutual of some sh*t, I'm not gonna say who cause I'm not putting up their names online, I just said out of sh*ts and giggles, 'Can I get Bad Bunny on stream?' and they straight up said, 'How much?'"

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross added that his initial estimation was $50K to $100K. The streamer said:

"I was like, 'Yo, say him I'll throw him like, a $100K or some sh*t, or like, $50K or some sh*t.' They laughed and said 'We need at least $9 million.' Wait chat, that was funny?"

Fans shocked at the clip

The hefty fee was certainly an eyebrow-raiser for fans. Here are some of the notable reactions on X:

Fans react to the alleged hefty fee that Bad Bunny would charge (Image via X)

Fans shocked at the asking price (Image via X)

Speaking of collaborations, Kai Cenat had a stream with American-British rapper 21 Savage earlier today (January 30, 2024). The stream gained rapid attention after the streamer lost a $300,000 wager to 21 Savage in Madden NFL 24.