4 blockbuster feuds if Bad Bunny returns to WWE

WWE fans know Bad Bunny best for his association with Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order, but he's a massive star outside of pro wrestling. Bunny, also known as Benito, is one of the biggest rap artists in the entire world.

Wrestling fans last saw the popular musician at Backlash in Puerto Rico earlier this year. The big event was a special one with an electric crowd. Arguably, the best match of the night was Bunny battling his former friend and tag team partner, Damian Priest.

Recently, Bad Bunny seemingly hinted at a potential return to World Wrestling Entertainment. While he has a busy schedule with his various other activities, he's a big enough fan to make time to return whenever it is at all possible.

In this article, we will take a look at what the former 24/7 Champion could do if he does indeed return to the ring. Bad Bunny could challenge for gold or even battle one of the other talented celebrity superstars. What might he do upon returning?

Below are four blockbuster feuds for Bad Bunny if he returns to WWE.

#4. He could challenge Santos Escobar in honor of Rey Mysterio

Santos Escobar is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion who is currently on WWE SmackDown. Escobar was the leader of Legado del Fantasma and spent time in the revived Latino World Order alongside Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

Recently, Escobar shocked the world. After a verbal confrontation with Carlito, Santos had a very public split with the legendary Rey Mysterio. Santos hurt the WWE Hall of Famer so badly that he had to get surgery.

Given Bad Bunny's friendship with Rey, he is almost certainly disgusted by the actions of Escobar. This could lead to the two clashing at a future premium live event. For example, Bad Bunny and Santos could battle at the 2024 Royal Rumble event set for January.

#3. Bad Bunny could dethrone Logan Paul of the WWE United States Championship

Logan Paul is one of the most cocky superstars in WWE. He's also one of the most controversial personalities in entertainment as a whole. Despite that, he's a natural at pro wrestling and was born to be a superstar.

The Maverick recently won his first championship in WWE. He battled Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia. Thanks to some Brass Knuckle, Logan walked away with the win.

Bad Bunny and Logan Paul are arguably the greatest celebrity wrestlers of all time. The two clashing could be a gamble without a veteran in the ring, but it could be quite interesting, too. Could Benito win gold from Logan?

#2. He could try to battle the unbeatable Gunther

Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther is one of the greatest superstars in WWE today. He first joined the company through NXT UK, where he became the longest-reigning United Kingdom Champion ever. He was called up to the main roster last year.

The Ring General has made history on WWE's main roster. He is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, surpassing the previous record holder, The Honky Tonk Man.

It remains a mystery as to who could dethrone the seemingly unbeatable champion. Bad Bunny could be the one to step up to The Ring General, which could make for a fun contrast. Gunther not taking Bunny seriously only to lose would make for exciting television.

#1. Bad Bunny could challenge Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in World Wrestling Entertainment. He spent years being pushed by the promotion to mixed results, but once he turned heel in 2020, Roman reached another stratosphere. Today, he basically runs the company.

In fact, The Tribal Chief is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He's held the Universal Championship for over three years now and unified the World Titles at WrestleMania last year. He is unstoppable, much like Gunther, with no end in sight.

While Bad Bunny is a tough guy, Roman is in a class all of his own. Still, The Tribal Chief vs. Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico could be an extremely interesting match that fans in attendance would never forget. Of course, Benito still may fail to win.

