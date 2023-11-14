Major WWE Superstar forced to undergo surgery; expected to be out of action for several weeks

Rey Mysterio was betrayed by Santos Escobar this past week on WWE SmackDown, and many fans believed that this could lead to a showdown between the two men at Survivor Series.

However, it doesn't seem as though Mysterio will be part of the upcoming show, after he recently took to Instagram to reveal that he has been forced to undergo knee surgery. It's unclear what direction his feud with Santos will now go in, but the LWO could step in and carry the story if he is only sidelined for a few weeks.

Mysterio made it clear in the update that he would be getting some revenge on Escobar for his actions, but there was no time frame placed on it.

"Knee surgery was successful 🙏🏼 @dugasmd1 Now payback on @escobarwwe is on the horizon! Pagarás por los daños #Santos."

Rey Mysterio could have some backup of his own this week on WWE SmackDown

This injury came as a complete surprise but came after Santos Escobar assaulted Mysterio on SmackDown. It's unclear if this was a storyline injury or if Mysterio was written off TV in this way so that he could undergo much-needed surgery.

If Mysterio is out of action for a few weeks, then it seems that he could have some backup in the form of Angel Garza, who has commented on his update with the phone emoji, making it clear that if he puts in the call, he can step in.

At the same time, this could be Mysterio playing mind games in order to catch Escobar off guard for next week's episode of SmackDown, which would allow him to get the upper hand and set up a match between the two men.

