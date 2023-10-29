29-year-old star teases return to WWE after 6-month absence 

It has been almost six months since Bad Bunny was seen in a WWE ring when he faced Damian Priest in a Street Fight in Puerto Rico at Backlash.

The 29-year-old star has become popular with the WWE Universe and as was inducted as an honorary member of the LWO in his short stint with the company. However, he hasn't been seen in WWE since May.

Outside of the ring, Bad Bunny has a hectic touring schedule, but it appears that the Grammy Award winner could be teasing a return to the ring ahead of Crown Jewel.

Bad Bunny posted this on his Instagram stories

Bad Bunny has made a good impression with his last few matches and could be recalled to the company ahead of Survivor Series next month. It could be short notice for him to be at Crown Jewel unless he makes an appearance in Rey Mysterio's corner for his match against Logan Paul.

There are plenty of things for Bunny to do if he were to return to SmackDown and pick up where he left off with The LWO.

Bad Bunny's schedule may not allow a lengthy WWE run

Bad Bunny is a globally recognized name and someone who already has a career outside of the ring. He has been a fan of the business for many years and wrestling for WWE was a dream come true for him. However, much like The Rock, he has to fit any return into his professional schedule.

Bunny has a set appearance schedule that he has to keep up with and travels to different countries throughout the year. The star has an upcoming show on November 18th in Columbus, Ohio before seemingly taking a break until February 2024, which means that he could be a part of the upcoming Royal Rumble once again.

Do you think Bunny should return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.