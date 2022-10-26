"That’s what really happened" - Tyler1 explains how he ended up getting scarred by a '37-foot sabertooth tiger'

Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" returned to his Twitch channel on October 25 and spent some time talking about the scar below his right eye.

Tyler initially opted to share the "fake story," claiming he was scarred while "auto-pilot shaving his massive beard."

However, the "real story" involved him coming face-to-face with a "37-foot sabertooth tiger" with poison-tipped fangs that jumped out of some bushes and tried to bite the streamer in the face.

After explaining how he fought off the massive beast, Tyler1 remarked:

"So yeah, that's what really happened. Anyway."

Tyler1 recounts a "real story" and explains how he got scarred by a "37-foot sabertooth tiger"

During the starting moments of his October 25 broadcast, the Missouri native showcased a fresh scar below his right eye. He then shared a real and fake story about his injury and said:

"Do you see this cut? You guys want to know what happened? The real or the fake story. Let me tell you the fake story. I was auto-pilot shaving my massive beard, I cut my eye. That's what didn't happen. That's fake."

Tyler1 recalled heading to the gym and stated that both his hands were full, while iterating the "real story":

"And the real story is, as I was going to my car with my gym bag in hand, on the gym. My gym bag in one hand, and I had my Bloodrush in another. Hands were full. I had the keys, I had one wallet, I had my Earpods; they're my AirPods. All right? I was going to the gym, walking casually."

Timestamp: 00:04:58

The Twitch sensation then claimed that a 37-foot sabertooth tiger with poison-tipped fangs jumped and tried to take a bit out of his face. Tyler1 fought off the beast by "Thanos-striking" the latter's gut, sending it "to the moon":

"Next thing I know, I hear the leaves in the bush like, ruffle. And as that is happening, a 37-foot sabertooth tiger with poison-tipped fangs jumps out and tries to take a bite out of my face. And while that's happening, I give him a f***ing, an upper kick; a Thanos-strike to his gut, and send it to the moon."

The fictitious story concluded with him adding that the monster landed five miles away and that police were "surrounding a huge crater":

"About five miles away, the police were, like, surrounding a huge crater. I think that's where it landed. I don't know, bro."

Fans react to the streamer's "real story"

The streamer's clip made an appearance on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and it soon became one of the top posts on the forum. Here are some relevant fan reactions:

This is not the first time Tyler1 has shared a story of a fierce encounter with a monster. The Twitch content creator recounted and narrated a story that included an intense battle against the "ice giant" earlier this year.

